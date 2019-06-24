ProServeIT Corporation Ranked Among World’s Most Elite 501 Managed Service Providers

12th Annual MSP 501 Identifies Top Forward-Thinking Global MSPs & Leading Trends in Managed Services.

To be recognized for our work in helping our customers get the most out of their technology is a great feeling.” — Eric Sugar, President, ProServeIT Corporation

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProServeIT Corporation has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers on the prestigious 12th-annual Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.Every year, MSPs worldwide complete an extensive survey and application to report their product offerings, growth rates, annual total and recurring revenues, pricing structures, revenue mix and more. MSPs were ranked according to a unique methodology that weights revenue figures according to how well the applicant's business strategy anticipates trends in the fast-evolving channel ecosystem.Channel Futures is pleased to name ProServeIT Corporation to the 2019 MSP 501."It’s an honour to be recognized as one of the top MSPs worldwide," said Eric Sugar, President, ProServeIT Corporation. "At ProServeIT, we place a huge emphasis on ensuring that our Managed Services customers know that we will go above and beyond to support their needs, and our Managed Services team has worked hard at our commitment to excellence on our customers’ behalf. To be recognized for our work in helping our customers get the most out of their technology is a great feeling.”In the 12 years since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking list into a vibrant group of service providers, vendors, distributors, consultants and industry analysts working together to define the growing managed service opportunity.“The 2019 MSP 501 winners are the most elite, innovative and strategic IT service providers on the planet, and they stand as a model of excellence in the industry,” says Kris Blackmon, Content Director of Channel Partners and Channel Futures and lead of the MSP 501 program. “As the MSP 501 Community grows, leagues of managed service providers learn from the successes of these winning companies, gaining insight into the best practices, strategies and technologies that elevate an MSP to the level of the 501 winners. Our heartfelt congratulations to the 2019 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of both the 501 and the thriving managed services sector.”Ten special award winners will be recognized at the MSP 501 Awards Gala at Channel Partners Evolution , held this year September 9-12 in Washington, D.C. Nominations for these special awards, including Digital Innovator of the Year, Executive of the Year and the Newcomer Award, were included in the MSP 501 application, and all candidates were encouraged to submit for them.In addition to deciding the rankings, the survey drives the creation of an annual in-depth study of business and technology trends in the IT channel, released each year at the Channel Partners Evolution conference. The full MSP 501 Report leverages applicant responses, interviews with industry experts and historical data to give a well-rounded picture of the managed services opportunity.The complete 2019 MSP 501 list is available at Channel Futures.BackgroundThe 2019 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners. Data was collected online from March 1 through May 31, 2019. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors.About ProServeIT CorporationProServeIT Corporation (ProServeIT) is a multi-award winning Microsoft Gold Partner and Citrix Partner, specialized in a comprehensive focus on cloud transformation, managed services, software development, IT service desk and technology consulting services. We have worked with companies of all sizes in all industries to provide them with the customized IT solutions that can give them a competitive advantage.Established in 2002, ProServeIT was one of the first Canadian Microsoft Partners to spearhead the adoption of Cloud computing. To provide consistent 24×7 customer service, ProServeIT is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, with offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Paris, France, and Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam.About Informa TechChannel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. We help drive the future by inspiring the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through our market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.MEDIA CONTACT:Kris Blackmon,Content Director, Channel Futures & Channel PartnersSenior Editor, MSP 501Kris.Blackmon@Informa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.