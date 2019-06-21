WIMI Hologram AR Provides AI Visual Bio-Simulation to Restore the Underwater World

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the animation "PSYCHO-PASS", the heroine can change the different decoration styles of the room according to her mood every day. Now it seems that these scenarios in the science fiction animation are becoming reality. The holographic cloud Ai system introduced by WIMI Hologram AR can restore the holographic underwater world, project the entire room to other worlds, and provide high simulation of Ai visual biology. Once the entire system is set up, the user can control the holographic cloud platform of the projection system through the smart phone application, and turn the entire room into a virtual space.The so-called holographic projection technology is a three-dimensional image technology that uses interference and diffraction principles to record and reproduce objects. In other words, it is a technology that produces three-dimensional images in the air.In this era of competing creativity, the application of holographic projection in the catering industry has brought new opportunities for the traditional catering industry. A good creative design can drive the popularity of the restaurant and thus promote consumption. Throughout the market, most restaurants has the same style of private rooms, lacking features and highlights, and resulting in poor customer experience, which is difficult to make an impression to customers. The holographic projection is flexible in expression, and novel and fashionable in pictures. The super screen formed by the stitching fusion can give people a shocking visual experience to effectively attract the audience's attention, better activate the atmosphere and improve the rate of second glance. Therefore, holographic projection has become the choice of some forward-looking creative restaurants. In order to make the ordinary consumers better feel the magical charm of seabed creatures, WIMI Hologram AR is now moving the underwater world into everyone's home by the popular holographic technology. Without leaving home, people can feel the charm of the underwater world like being there.As a representative of domestic holographic enterprises, WIMI Hologram AR's business application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five major fields of home entertainment, light field cinema, performing system, business publishing system and advertising display system. The holographic restaurant is particularly prominent as the application of WIMI in the restaurant.For the creation of private rooms by WIMI holographic technology, the creative and attractive theme private rooms are developed flexibly according to the operating characteristics of the restaurant to meet the different needs of guests. When guest enter the room and looks at the extremely beautiful projected image in front of him, he can quickly forget about the world outside the door, as if he is in the ocean, the starry sky and the mountains. The guest can wander about unhurriedly and comfortably while tasting healthy foods, thus being relax completely.Complying with the development trend of the catering industry, WIMI Hologram AR has independently developed a set of systematic solutions to help the bosses of major catering industry solve various problems. Taking the naked eye 3D visual feast presented by holographic technology as the core solution, it created the immersive experience to hit the biggest pain of the catering industry: attention, entering rate and repurchase rate.It is precisely because WIMI Hologram AR can create ultra-high simulation effects under the holographic AI technology. More and more consumers are beginning to experience the technological experience brought by holographic AI. WIMI Hologram AR created a dreamlike naked eye 3D stereoscopic effect. No matter the starry sky, the Milky Way, vast sea or fairy tale castle, there is only what you can't image, nothing the technology can't do. If you are in that environment, the immersive effect will be very strong. The 3D holography can display a visual sense of enjoying an event movie in the cinema under the common effect of the giant screen visual display and sound lighting, resulting in a very shocking effect. The effect represented by the holographic AI technology achieves a high simulation experience. The fantasy sense of various stages and AI interaction experience are even stronger, bringing more immersion to multimedia technology.WIMI Hologram AR has made outstanding achievements in holographic AR advertising and entertainment technology output, and is promoting the wide application of holographic technology in more industries and expanding its leading position in the industry. The company will also continue to expand its reserves of high-quality holographic computer vision, and will put more emphasis on the development and acquisition of computer vision in the field of entertainment and education in the near future. WIMI Hologram will continue to focus on technology research and development, including general holographic technology and client software, and enhance the ability of big data and artificial intelligence; WIMI Hologram AR will expand the foundation of customers and partners in various industries and deepen the cooperation; WIMI Hologram seeks strategic cooperation, acquisition and investment opportunities on a global scale. It has helped the rapid development and rise of the industry, and promoted the process of global holographic digitization.Seeming more science fiction films, we feel that this is a natural thing to exist. At present, the hot development of high technologies such as AR holography, robots, AI (artificial intelligence) has enabled us to experience more or less what is the visual effect that makes the human eye completely feel the same as the actual environment. With the continuous development of holographic projection technology, it is believed that the future application will become more and more extensive and more perfect, and then we will really enter the science fiction era.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.