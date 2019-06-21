Millions Expected to Move this Summer: Five Tips to Avoid Being Scammed During Peak Moving Season

Pack It Movers, Houston, Texas

Pack It Movers' Pro Tips to Protect your Possessions and Peace of Mind

Peak moving season can leave customers vulnerable to wide range of scams from bogus moving companies” — Anthony Johnson, Founder and CEO of Pack It Movers

HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, June 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With millions of Americans expected to pack up and move this summer, and Houston poised to gain the most new residents of any city in Texas this year (Marcus & Millichap forecast), conditions are ripe for area moving scams.According to move.org, 35 million Americans will be moving in 2019, and roughly one-third of those people will hire professional help to get them moved. Spring and summer are peak moving times in Houston, and across the country, decreasing the availability of reputable movers, and increasing the risk to fall prey to a dishonest company.“Peak moving season can leave customers vulnerable to wide range of scams and abuses,” said Anthony Johnson, Founder and CEO of Houston-based Pack It Movers. “Unfortunately, there are an increasing number of people out there posing as reputable moving companies, and they look legit. They have slick websites and positive customer reviews, but in actuality, they don’t own any trucks, or employ actual professional movers, they simply broker low-bid independent movers who intentionally provide low estimates to get a contract signed, then hold your possessions hostage unless they receive significantly more money than the initial quote.”Johnson said in addition to the “hostage load” scams, customers can easily fall prey to movers who have no professional training, who are not insured or held accountable for broken and damaged goods, and in some instances, have even loaded a truck with a whole house-full of possessions and never showed up at the destination.Moving can be stressful enough, without the worry of whether or not the movers you hire can be trusted with your possessions. Johnson and his team at Pack It Movers have put together a checklist to help customers avoid the scams and the pitfalls of peak moving season in Houston:1. Make sure the company you are considering hiring is licensed and insured. Check the TxDMV Truck Stop database to confirm an “active” TxDMV license number. In order for a moving company to receive an operating number (TxDMV number), the company must submit proper proof of insurance (min $300,000 auto, $5,000 cargo). If your moving company is not listed here, it should be a red flag to find another company.2. Check to see if they are members of American Moving and Storage Association (AMSA) and the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and if they have any complaints with these organizations. Last year alone, the BBB received more than 6,700 complaints against moving companies.3. Check to make sure the company has an actual local storefront address, and labeled, branded moving trucks. Make sure the company has a physical local storefront address, and are not operating out of a home or service area. Have they been in business at least 5 years? Do they have live customer service professionals that answer when you call? Do they have their own company moving trucks, that are labeled and branded with contact information? Companies without a local storefront address, and those using rented trucks are often not reputable.4. Get a written in-home estimate. Make sure they will come to your destination or home to give an estimate in writing. Many movers offer three types of estimates, binding, non-binding, and not-to-exceed. It’s important to know what the differences are. Moving.org provides a good explanation of each type of estimate.5. Contracts and Payment. Make sure you have a written contract with the moving company you choose, and read all the details thoroughly before signing. Keep a signed contract, including a detailed receipt/inventory of all items that will be moved. Be leery of any company that wants payment at the beginning of a move and not at the end. Moving company deposits should not exceed 25% of the final moving cost. If a mover requires you to pay half of the total costs upfront, there is a strong possibility that you are being scammed.Johnson said following these tips will help consumers save money, avoid fraud, and choose a company with confidence to protect everything that is precious to them.Pack It Movers, a professional residential and commercial moving company serving Houston, Texas, and surrounding areas, is a full-service packing and moving company that offers exclusive services like price matching, free on-site estimates, and 24-hour live customer service.Consumers can find a free downloadable “ Your Rights and Responsibilities When You Move ” booklet with additional consumer tips on the Pack It Movers website.For media inquiries please contact SherrieHandrinos@gmail.com or call 734-341-6859.About Pack It MoversPack It Movers is a professional commercial and residential moving company unlike any other serving Houston, Texas, and surrounding areas. The company prides itself on a team of trusted, highly-trained moving experts dedicated to protecting the belongings of their clients, and offering consumers exclusive services like price matching, free on-site estimates, and 24-hour live customer service.With offices headquartered at 12805 Westheimer Rd., in Houston, Pack It Movers offers residential services from household and apartment moves to piano and pool table moving, as well as corporate relocation, packing and unpacking services, and commercial moving services across Texas, California, and the United States.For more information visit www.packitmovers.com



