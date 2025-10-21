CyberSafely.ai Teams with NFL Players, Schools to Provide Free Digital Safety App, Tools to Help Protect Kids Online

Neal Alexander, founder and CEO of CyberSafely.ai. T.Y. McGill Jr.’s foundation partnered with Cybersafely.ai to help protect over 2,000 kids in his hometown of Jesup, Georgia

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberSafely.ai , a Cleveland-based technology company using artificial intelligence to help families protect children online, is teaming up with NFL players’ foundations, schools, and community organizations to provide thousands of free app licenses to families during Cybersecurity Awareness Month.The company, founded by a Cleveland Area high school football coach and retired business executive, uses AI-powered technology to alert parents in real time to signs of danger. Instead of relying on simple keyword flags or device-specific monitoring, the app uses artificial intelligence technology to continuously analyze children and teens’ digital interactions 24-7, across all platforms simultaneously, including text messages, social media, gaming chats, ChatGPT, photos, and web searches. By applying natural language processing and behavioral analysis, CyberSafely.ai technology evaluates tone, context, and conversation patterns to detect early warning signs of potential harm and tragedy, before it occurs, while still respecting the privacy of the user.“As parents, coaches, and educators, we have all seen how quickly digital threats can become life-altering,” said Neal Alexander, founder and CEO of CyberSafely.ai. “Our mission is to save lives by putting this technology in the hands of families who need it most. Teaming up with NFL players’ foundations, schools and groups who are deeply committed to their communities allows us to empower greater numbers of children and parents with knowledge and powerful tools for protection in an increasingly dangerous digital world.”The first wave of new partnerships begins with the T.Y. McGill Jr. Foundation, launched by 10-year NFL defensive tackle T.Y. McGill Jr. Together, McGill and CyberSafely are distributing more than 2,000 free licenses for the app to families and school districts in and near McGill’s hometown of Jessup, Georgia, with plans to expand to Atlanta. McGill’s foundation focuses on transforming the lives of young people through mental health initiatives, support services, and programs to help them achieve their potential.In Philadelphia, retired Philadelphia Eagles NFL safety and Super Bowl champion Rodney McLeod Jr. is working to bring the technology to families through his Change Our Future Foundation, which promotes health, wellness and educational equity. Current New England Patriots linebacker Darius Harris, a three-time Super Bowl champion, is also working with CyberSafely through his Triple F Foundation – Faith, Family, Football to provide protection to students and families in need in Maryland.These collaborations build on CyberSafely.ai’s recent partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, where more than 500 families will now be using the app for free to safeguard children online. The company is also working with school districts in Ohio and select Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide to expand access to this advanced technology and raise awareness of the growing risks children face in digital spaces.Digital dangers are a rapidly rising crisis for families. According to national surveys, more than half of U.S. teens report being cyberbullied, and law enforcement agencies warn of sharp increases in online child exploitation and sextortion cases. For many families, the risks are compounded by limited awareness and resources.By offering its app free of charge in partnership with foundations and organizations, CyberSafely.ai aims to remove barriers and strengthen the safety net for kids nationwide.“This is about more than technology—it’s about kids and community,” Alexander said. “Together with these players and organizations, we can give families hope, peace of mind, and the ability to act before it’s too late.”Schools, youth organizations, and community groups interested in partnering with CyberSafely.ai can join the effort to safeguard children by providing families with educational resources and free access to the app. To partner with CyberSafely.ai or for more information, please visit http://www.cybersafely.ai For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com or call 734-341-6859.

