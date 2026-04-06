NFL Veteran T.Y. McGill Partners with Cyber Safely AI to Bring Peace of Mind to Families in a Technology-Driven Era

T.Y. McGill speaking in Jesup, GA, his former high school. T.Y. McGill with family and Cyber Safely Founder, Neal Alexander in Jesup GA, giving 1000 licenses to families of his hometown.

The collaborative initiative aims to equip students, parents and educators with the knowledge to navigate today’s digital world safely and confidently.

Technology is a big part of our lives, but it also comes with risks. Partnering with Cyber Safely allows me to give families the tools they need to feel secure and protected every day.” — T.Y. McGill, former NFL Player

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where digital threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated, NFL veteran T.Y. McGill is stepping off the field and into the fight for online safety , announcing a new partnership with Cyber Safely AI to help protect families and children in today’s connected world.Rooted in purpose and community, McGill is leading by example—recently providing more than 1,200 free Cyber Safely memberships to families in his hometown of Jesup. The initiative ensures local parents and guardians have access to real-time digital protection tools designed to safeguard children from online threats, cyberbullying, and harmful content.“As a father and someone who grew up in Jesup, this is personal,” said McGill. “Technology is a big part of our lives, but it also comes with risks. Partnering with Cyber Safely allows me to give families the tools they need to feel secure and protected every day.”Cyber Safely AI delivers proactive, AI-powered monitoring and alerts that help families stay ahead of potential dangers online—offering a modern solution to modern challenges. The platform is designed to empower parents with visibility and control, while fostering safer digital habits for children.As part of his expanding mission to support families nationwide, McGill is also launching a new podcast, “The Parents Playbook,” which will feature conversations with fellow NFL players, mental health professionals, and experts each week. The podcast will serve as a platform to discuss parenting in the digital age, mental wellness, and practical tools families can use to navigate today’s technology-driven world.“This partnership with T.Y. McGill is exactly what our mission is about—bringing real protection to real families,” said Neal Alexander, Founder of Cyber Safely AI. “By starting in Jesup and expanding outward, we’re creating a blueprint for how communities across the country can prioritize digital safety.”As cyber threats continue to evolve, the collaboration underscores a growing movement of athletes and leaders using their platforms to drive meaningful impact beyond their professions. McGill’s hometown initiative marks just the beginning of a broader effort to expand access to Cyber Safely’s services nationwide.Families interested in learning more about Cyber Safely AI and how to access protection tools can visit https://cybersafely.ai/ About Cyber Safely AICyber Safely AI is a cutting-edge digital protection platform focused on safeguarding families in an increasingly connected world. Through real-time monitoring, alerts, and AI-driven insights, Cyber Safely empowers parents and guardians to proactively protect their children from online risks.For more information or media contact Sherrie@Boostonemarketing.com or 734-341-6859.

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