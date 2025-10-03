J.D. Silva & Associates Attorneys Recognized on Texas Super Lawyers, Texas Rising Stars Lists

Johnathan D. Silva, Founding Partner, J.D. Silva & Associates, PLLC Hilario “Ricky” Hernandez, Senior Trial Lawyer, J.D. Silva & Associates, PLLC

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J.D. Silva & Associates, PLLC , a distinguished veteran-owned personal injury law firm headquartered in Pearland, Texas, is proud to announce that two of its attorneys, Johnathan D. Silva and Hilario “Ricky” Hernandez, have been named to the 2025 Texas Rising Stars list, a recognition reserved for only 2.5% of attorneys statewide who demonstrate excellence in their practice. Both attorneys have also earned placement on the Texas Super Lawyers list by Thomson Reuters for the past three consecutive years.The Super Lawyers selection process is based on peer nominations, independent research, and attorney evaluations across more than 70 practice areas. The Rising Stars designation honors attorneys younger than 40 or who have practiced law for 10 years or less. Only 5% of attorneys in a given state are named to the Super Lawyers list and just 2.5% earn the Rising Stars distinction.Johnathan D. Silva, Founder and Managing Partner of J.D. Silva & Associates, brings a unique background as a U.S. Navy veteran and medic to his personal injury practice. A first-generation American fluent in Spanish, Silva graduated from Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law and has dedicated his career to advocating for injury victims, with a special commitment to serving veterans. He launched J.D. Silva & Associates in 2018 to provide client-focused representation, combining his medical and legal expertise to navigate complex cases.Hilario “Ricky” Hernandez, a senior trial attorney with J.D. Silva & Associates since 2020, previously served as an Assistant District Attorney in Harris County before focusing his career on personal injury law. A Houston native, Hernandez has litigated cases across Brazoria, Galveston, and surrounding counties, earning recognition for his courtroom experience and dedication to protecting clients’ rights.Founded by Silva in 2018, J.D. Silva & Associates has earned a reputation as a trusted advocate for individuals and families impacted by personal injury. With offices in Pearland and McAllen, Texas, the firm prides itself on a bi-lingual team of experienced attorneys who handle a wide range of cases, including car accidents, workplace injuries, wrongful death, and more, serving clients across Houston, Pearland, and the Rio Grande Valley.Beyond its legal practice, the firm remains deeply engaged in community outreach. Over the past year alone, J.D. Silva & Associates distributed 500 new winter coats to families in need, hosted its 3rd Annual Give Back Festival & Concert featuring free concerts and a carnival for the community, supported teachers with back-to-school resources and a $5,000 classroom grant, and contributed $20,000 in holiday support for local families.For more information, please visit https://jdsilvalaw.com For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com or call 734-341-6859.

