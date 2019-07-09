Arecont Vision Costar Joined by Desjardins Technologies for Eastern Canada

Desjardins Technologies new Man Rep for Eastern Canada for AV Costar Arecont Vision Costar, a Costar Technologies, Inc. company Costar Technologies, Inc. logo

Desjardins Technologies Added to Arecont Vision Costar Manufacturer's Representative Program for Pre-Sales Coverage In Parts of Eastern Canada

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI)

Desjardins Technologies brings a wealth of experience in the Ottawa area and throughout the provinces of Quebec & New Brunswick for bilingual expertise in both security & home automation systems.” — Kyle Parker, VP, Americas Sales, Arecont Vision Costar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arecont Vision Costar , the leader in network-based video surveillance solutions, announces the addition of Desjardins Technologies to its Authorized Manufacturer’s Representative Program to increase coverage for customers in Canada. Desjardins Technologies will deliver bilingual French and English pre-sales support in much of Eastern Canada, including the National Capital Region and the provinces of Quebec and New Brunswick.“Desjardins Technologies brings a wealth of experience in both the Ottawa area and throughout the provinces of Quebec and New Brunswick,” said Kyle Parker, Vice President, Americas, Arecont Vision Costar. “They offer expertise in both security and home automation systems that will be of benefit to our customers in this part of Canada, including for training and design assistance in both English and French.”Based in Blainville, Quebec, CEO and Founder Jean Pierre Desjardins brings twenty-five years of experience providing outstanding pre-sales support and assistance to customers across the region.“Arecont Vision Costar and its web-enabled Total Video Solution are an ideal fit for those in the region who are looking for proven video surveillance products combined with an easy to deploy and manage offering,” stated Mr. Desjardins. “I look forward to the opportunity to bring the company’s solutions to customers throughout the Ottawa area and across both Quebec and New Brunswick.”“Jean Pierre and his team will enable Arecont Vision Costar to reach many new customers in this region for the first time,” stated John Bujarski, Senior Regional Sales Director, Arecont Vision Costar. “Our Total Video Solution is proven, simple to deploy, and a truly modern cloud-enabled offering that will benefit those in this part of Eastern Canada, just as it has across the United States and around the world.”Desjardins Technologies and the other members of Arecont Vision Costar’s Manufacturer’s Representative Partner Program are focused on bringing the industry’s best, cyber-secure video surveillance offerings to their assigned regions. Participants in the program extend the reach of Arecont Vision Costar by providing expert pre-sales assistance while interfacing with and educating customers, system integrators, and distributors on available solutions for even the most challenging video surveillance requirements.Contact Desjardins Technologies about Arecont Vision Costar by calling or emailing Jean Pierre Desjardins at jp@desjardinstechnologies.com or by phone at 514.730.7479. You can also learn more about Desjardins Technologies by visiting them online at http://desjardinstechnologies.com # # #ABOUT ARECONT VISION COSTARArecont Vision Costar, LLC (AV Costar), a Costar Technologies, Inc. company (OTC Markets Group: CSTI), is the leading US-based manufacturer of high-performance IP cameras and video surveillance solutions. Launched in 2018, we are committed to providing the industry’s best customer experience, through outstanding customer service, product reliability, and innovation. We deliver the Total Video Solution, composed of our award-winning megapixel cameras (MegaIP& ConteraIP), advanced ConteraVMSvideo management system, cyber-secure ConteraWS(cloud-based web services), and ConteraCMR(cloud-managed video recorders) platforms for both local and cloud-based video surveillance.Most Arecont Vision Costar products are Made in USA. We support integration with leading 3rd party products via ONVIF compliance and go beyond via the Arecont Vision Costar MegaLab™.CAUTIONARY ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSYou should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws.EDITORIAL CONTACTJeff N Whitney / VP Marketing / Arecont Vision CostarPhone: +1.818.937.0700E-mail: jwhitney@arecontvision.comWeb: www.arecontvision.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arecont-vision



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.