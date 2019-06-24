Arecont Vision Costar Welcomes GT Reps

GT Reps is a new member of the Arecont Vision Costar Man Rep Program Arecont Vision Costar, a Costar Technologies, Inc. company Costar Technologies, Inc. logo

Arecont Vision Costar Manufacturer’s Representative Program extends US Great Lakes Region pre-sales coverage with new member firm, GT Reps

Leigh Taylor and the GT Reps team are already assisting customers and sales partners across the territory, increasing our pre-sales coverage throughout the region.” — John Bujarski, Senior Sales Director, Eastern USA & Canada

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arecont Vision Costar , the leader in network-based video surveillance solutions, announces the addition of GT Reps, LLC to its Authorized Manufacturer’s Representative Program. GT Reps will deliver pre-sales support across the US Great Lakes Region, which includes the states of Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, and Indiana.“We’re excited to add GT Reps to our sales organization to broaden our coverage with skilled professionals,” said Kyle Parker, Vice President, Americas, Arecont Vision Costar. “We have a well-established and growing customer base throughout the territory that will benefit from the quality pre-sales support that GT Reps will bring to the territory.”GT Reps is a manufacturer’s representative agency based in Avon Lake, Ohio. The company brings strong knowledge of emerging standards and technology improvements to assist and guide customers in choosing cost effective infrastructure solutions for datacom and security that will perform to the highest standards.“GT Reps is pleased to add Arecont Vision Costar and their Total Video Solution to our product portfolio,” stated Leigh Taylor, Principal, GT Reps. “Our customers will benefit from the company’s award-winning single-, dual-, and multi-sensor megapixel cameras, cloud-enabled video management system and web services, and cloud-managed video recorders for even the most demanding surveillance needs.”John Bujarski, Arecont Vision Costar’s Senior Sales Director, Eastern USA & Canada, agreed, “Leigh Taylor and the GT Reps team are already assisting customers and sales partners across the territory. We expect that they will be important members of the Arecont Vision Costar regional sales organization by increasing our pre-sales coverage throughout the region for years to come.”Members of Arecont Vision Costar’s Manufacturer’s Representative Partner Program like GT Reps are focused on bringing the industry’s best, cyber-secure video surveillance offerings to their assigned regions. Participants in the program extend the reach of Arecont Vision Costar by providing expert pre-sales assistance while interfacing with and educating customers, system integrators, and distributors on available solutions for even the most challenging video surveillance requirements.Contact GT Reps about Arecont Vision Costar products and services by calling or emailing Leigh Taylor at ltaylor@gtreps.net / 440.823.3342. You can also learn more about GTReps by visiting them online at https://www.gtreps.net/ # # #ABOUT ARECONT VISION COSTARArecont Vision Costar, LLC (AV Costar), a Costar Technologies, Inc. company (OTC Markets Group: CSTI), is the leading US-based manufacturer of high-performance IP cameras and video surveillance solutions. Launched in 2018, we are committed to providing the industry’s best customer experience, through outstanding customer service, product reliability, and innovation. We deliver the Total Video Solution, composed of our award-winning megapixel cameras (MegaIP& ConteraIP), advanced ConteraVMSvideo management system, cyber-secure ConteraWS(cloud-based web services), and ConteraCMR(cloud-managed video recorders) platforms for both local and cloud-based video surveillance.Most Arecont Vision Costar products are Made in USA. We support integration with leading 3rd party products via ONVIF compliance and go beyond via the Arecont Vision Costar MegaLab™.CAUTIONARY ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSYou should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws.EDITORIAL CONTACTJeff N Whitney / VP Marketing / Arecont Vision CostarPhone: +1.818.937.0700E-mail: jwhitney@arecontvision.comWeb: www.arecontvision.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arecont-vision



