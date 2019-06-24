Elite Management Services Announces New Cleveland, OH Office

Elite Management Services Logo Property Management Cleveland OH

Elite Management Services, a leading property management company for condominium associations and HOAs announces new office location in Cleveland, Ohio.

CLEVELAND, OH, U.S., June 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Management Services, one of the leading association management companies in Ohio has expanded its presence in Ohio with a new office location in Cleveland.

In recent years, Cleveland has experienced a growth in its college educated population and is attracting more each year. Cleveland currently ranks 8th in the U.S. in growth of college educated young adults. As the Midwest thrives, Elite Management Services continues to provide expert HOA management services to the cities in the region.

Elite plans to add additional offices in the future in order to meet the increased demands for community association property managers. The new office location in Beachwood, Ohio will be able to serve homeowners and condominium associations throughout Cleveland and the surrounding areas.

General Manager of Elite Management Services, John Rinard, says “We are beyond excited about the new office location. It will help us better serve our existing communities in Cleveland and position us to serve more associations.”

This is the first expansion under John Rinard’s management since his promotion to General Manager back in April. “We cannot wait to see what the future holds for Elite.” John says. He continues, “Our goal is to provide the highest quality service possible and to be the leading property management company in Cleveland for homeowner and condominium associations in the Midwest.”

In just 10 years, Elite Management has quickly grown to become one of the most well known HOA management companies in Ohio. After starting in Dayton, the company expanded to Cincinnati and Columbus. In the past year, the company has continued to experience increased growth and has opened offices in Louisville, KY, Lexington, KY, and Indianapolis, IN.

John says, "The expansion to Cleveland was inevitable and was necessary. We have been contacted by many condominium association board members and HOA board members because of problems with their property management companies in Cleveland." He continues, "We encourage any board that needs assistance with their community to contact us to discuss their situation so that we can help them."



The Cleveland office is located at:

200 Auburn Drive

One Chagrin Highlands

Suite 200

Beachwood, OH 44122

Phone Number (440) 999-8898



About Elite Management Services

Elite Management Services is a professional property management company that specializes in HOA and condominium association management. Elite has seven office locations that provide Community Management Services in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and West Virginia. For more information about Elite Management Services, please visit www.emspm.com or call (855) 238-8488.



