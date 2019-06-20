Nick’s Plumbing & Sewer Services Achieves over 500 5-Star Reviews on Google

Most of our customers wouldn’t think of calling another plumbing service, because we prove ourselves over and over again.” — Richard Saad

HOUSTON, TX, USA, June 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nick’s Plumbing and Sewer Services is pleased to announce that they have now accumulated over 500 positive reviews on Google from happy commercial and residential customers. Located in Houston Heights, the company has been providing superior plumbing services to the Greater Houston Area since 1979.

According to Richard Saad, Company President, the company has achieved such an excellent reputation throughout Houston that many customers are referred by word of mouth. “We’ve always been committed to providing the absolute best in plumbing services,” says Mr. Saad. “Most of our customers wouldn’t think of calling another plumbing service, because we prove ourselves over and over again. Our technicians are professionally trained and highly competent, and our customer service is second to none!”

Richard adds that Nick’s Plumbing employees are continually updated with the latest innovations in plumbing technology and are well prepared to tackle any type of plumbing issue. All their technicians are licensed by the Texas Board of Plumbing, which requires a minimum of five years working experience to attain, and they also are subjected to a thorough background check before starting work for the company.

The family-owned business offers a wide variety of plumbing services, including

• Plumbing repair

• Plumbing Installation

• Water Heater Services

• Drain Cleaning Services

• Sewer Line Plumbing

• Gas Line Plumbing

• And a lot more

“Whether you want a new bathtub installed or need a leaky tap repaired, we can help – no job too big or too small! And if you want advice on how to make your Plumbing more efficient, give us a call,” Mr. Saad concludes.

Nick’s Plumbing offers a variety of financing options, including whole house re-pipe and water heater financing. A VIP Plumbing Service Plan is also available, providing invaluable protection against the inconvenience and expense of emergency repairs.

About the Company

Locally owned and operated, Nick’s Plumbing and Sewer Services has been in business in the Houston area for 40 years. Accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, the company has also been recognized with a Gold Standard rating by Consumer Business Review and has accumulated hundreds of 5-star reviews from satisfied customers across the internet.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.nicksplumbing.com/.





