Pure Vichy Expands Spa, Services, and Launches $10K Giveaway for Houston Charities

LeBrina Johnson, Owner of Pure Vichy

Luxury Boutique Spa Expands Services and Community Support in Houston

Our goal with the expansion is to create a one-stop luxury escape, focused on wellness, premier skincare and healthy hair” — LeBrina Johnson, Owner of Pure Vichy

HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, June 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pure Vichy, a luxury boutique spa tucked away in the heart of Houston’s River Oaks, is expanding their spa and their services to create a unique world of pure relaxation, where guests can de-stress, indulge, and immerse themselves in luxurious, rejuvenating treatments.To celebrate the new spa expansion, Pure Vichy is also expanding their charitable support in the community with a $10,000 giveaway to offer deserving women nominated by Houston Area charities a chance to be Pampered For a Day free of charge! Local charities can nominate women from their organization or women in the community via email at hello@purevichy.com and Pure Vichy will choose 10 different women to receive an unforgettable Spa Day!Pure Vichy, located at 2128 Welch Street, Suite B, in Houston, is transforming their boutique spa into a luxury safe haven where honored guests and VIP clients can relax and unwind before, during, and after services, without feeling rushed to check-out and leave. The current expansion includes new rooms dedicated to body treatments like body scrubs, body wraps and body brushing, with future plans for second expansion dedicated to healthy hair treatments and a unique space for VIP members to unwind, complete with an outside deck.“Our goal with the expansion is to create a one-stop luxury escape, focused on wellness, premier skincare and healthy hair,” said LeBrina Johnson, Owner of Pure Vichy. “We’ve added new protocols to enhance every guest’s experience and wellbeing, and formulated new treatments, using only the best products, to soothe your soul, enliven your senses and re-energize your body!”The expansion includes an array of new services for the mind, body and soul including three new massages; Himalayan Salt Stone Massage, CBD Massage, and Full Body Reflexology, four new body scrubs; Bergamot & Vitamin C Body Glow, Lavender & Lemon Body Polish, Vanilla Coconut Crush Body Polish, and Citrus & Arnica Body Renewal. Other new services include a Vitamin C Facial and an Acne and Age Renewal Facial, along with new Aesthetic Beauty Fillers and Botox Treatments, and Healthy Hair Blowouts and Steams.The newly-expanded Pure Vichy Spa is open Monday-Wednesday: 10:00AM - 8:30PM, Thursday-Saturday: 9:00AM - 8:30PM, and Sunday: 9:00AM - 1:00PM. For more information and a full list of luxury treatments visit https://www.purevichy.com For media inquiries please contact Sherrie Handrinos at SherrieHandrinos@gmail.com or call 734-341-6859.About Pure VichyPure Vichy is a boutique spa where luxurious, indulgent treatments for your mind, body and soul will transport you to another world of pure relaxation. Tucked away in the heart of Houston’s River Oaks, every service at Pure Vichy, from their stress-melting massages, to their expert corrective skin care, is designed to rejuvenate the body and energize the soul. Every woman deserves the best -- and Pure Vichy is proud to be a place where self-care, self-love, and self-empowerment reign.For hours, location, and a full list of services visit https://www.purevichy.com



