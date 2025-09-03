Texas Law Firm J.D. Silva & Associates Gives Back with Free Festival, Carnival, and Concerts for Community

J.D. Silva & Associates will host its Third Annual JDS Give Back Festival & Concert this weekend

Our firm is proud and excited to bring people together for a free weekend celebration of music, food, and fun, to thank the community for their support.” — Johnathan D. Silva, Founding Partner, J.D. Silva & Associates

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J.D. Silva & Associates , a distinguished Texas veteran-owned personal injury law firm based in Pearland, is thanking the community with an entire FREE weekend of fun, music, and celebration at its Third Annual JDS Give Back Community Festival & Concert The Free Weekend Festival is open to the public and will take place on September 5-6, 2025, at the Clute Municipal Park located at 100 Parkview Dr, in Clute, Texas.J.D. Silva & Associates will be providing an unforgettable weekend filled with Free carnival rides and attractions, live music performances, BBQ Cookoff, and a diverse array of vendors and activities for all ages.The family-friendly, two-day Festival will feature Free Concert performances from an incredible lineup of artists including El Poder Del Norte, Tigrillos, Masizzo, Mariachi Orgullo, De Parranda, La Tropa F, La Calma, and Magali de la Rosa.The Third Annual Festival will also have exciting Free Carnival Rides filled with spinning fun, gravity-defying twists, and experiences for all ages, promising a weekend of thrills, laughter, and memorable moments for the whole family.One of the highlights of the festival will be the return of the 'Sizzle in the Park BBQ Cook-Off', sanctioned by the Champions Barbecue Alliance. Pitmasters and BBQ enthusiasts can compete in categories including Chicken, Ribs, Pork, and Brisket for a chance to win a 100% cash payout and additional jackpots. There is also a Kids’ Competition and additional competitions in Chef’s Choice, Beans, and a Sizzling Breakfast category, making the culinary stakes higher than ever."The Third Annual Festival is a really special way for our firm to support and thank the community for supporting us,“ said Johnathan D. Silva, a US Navy veteran and Founding Partner of J.D. Silva & Associates. “The past two years have been amazing, and this year will offer even more for the entire community to enjoy. We are proud and excited to bring people together for a free weekend celebration of music, food, and fun, in my hometown, and we invite everyone to join us."Silva, who grew up in Clute, Texas, established J.D. Silva & Associates, PLLC in 2018. The growing Texas firm has established itself as a trusted legal firm specializing in personal injury that prides itself on a team of talented, multilingual attorneys dedicated to advocating for the rights of individuals and families. J.D. Silva & Associates handles a broad spectrum of cases, including car accidents, workplace injuries, wrongful death, and business disputes for clients in Pearland, Houston, the Rio Grande Valley, and beyond.The big-hearted law firm is also dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of those in the community. In addition to the Annual JDS Give Back Festival, J.D. Silva & Associates hosts several charitable community events each year including Annual Back-to-School Giveaways for teachers, Winter Coats and Thanksgiving Giveaways, and a Christmas celebration, donating $20,000 worth of toys to families.Admission to the third Annual JDS Give Back Community Festival is Free, offering families and individuals the opportunity to enjoy a weekend of live music, entertainment, and activities at Clute Municipal Park on September 5 & 6, 2025, at no cost.For more information about the festival, including vendor opportunities, cookoff registration, and sponsorship inquiries, please visit the J.D. Silva & Associates Festival website at https://jdsgivebackfestival.com For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com or call 734-341-6859.

