WIMI Hologram AR's Ai Vision Provides Algorithm Stitching for Holographic Smart Cities

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global information technology shows the trend of accelerated development. The position of information technology in the national economy is becoming more and more prominent, and information resources are becoming more and more important factors of production. On the basis of fully integrating, excavating and utilizing information technology and information resources, the smart city gathers the wisdom of human beings and gives objects intelligence, thus achieving precise management of various fields of the city and realizing intensive use of urban resources. The smart city in the 21st century can fully make use of information and communication technology to sense, analyze and integrate the key information in the core operation system of the city, thus make intelligent responses to all kinds of needs including people's livelihood, environmental protection, public safety, city service, industrial and commercial activities to create a better city life for human beings.The construction of smart city has become the main force of a new generation of informatization reform trend, and is quietly and rapidly changing our city and our life. WIMI Hologram AR provides high-tech display products to the leading enterprises serving the smart city industry, and keeps promoting the development of new smart cities by means of resource integration, technological innovation and industrial chain development.The progress of science and society changes with each passing day. The development and application of AI has also entered a period of vigorous development. AI is not only accelerating the change of human life, but also becoming the core driving force for corporate innovation & upgrade and national economic acceleration. During the construction of smart cities, AI technology plays a huge role whether in infrastructure planning, supply of public facilities or the stream of people and traffic management. With the leading AI algorithm in the industry for the smart city , WIMI Hologram AR strives to build a mart city brain.The traditional exhibition hall is generally displayed in the form of "exhibition board + product + narrator", with a long history of reference. In a very limited space, the exhibition board and products occupy a large space, which relatively affects the transmission of information in the exhibition hall, and has a single display form.WIMI Hologram AR's holographic digital exhibition hall, also known as the multimedia digital exhibition hall, uses a variety of multimedia and digital technology (holographic technology) to attract audience with a variety of novel technologies by combining with the latest film and television animation technology, and it uses the multimedia and digital technology as the display technology to attract visitors with various novel technologies by combing with unique digital creative propaganda content, to achieve the exhibition form of human-computer interaction. There are digital sand table, interactive projection, digital cinema, 3D promotional video and so forth, which make the overall atmosphere of the exhibition hall more scientific and technologies, giving the audience a shocking visual experience.The holographic presentation technology of WIMI Hologram AR holographic cloud can create a virtual one integrated space presentation for the theme pavilion, and ld a theme pavilion with clear themes and extreme effects, taking into account interaction, presentation, art and education.The holographic cloud HCDP online display platform transplant the sense of reality + interaction and social attribute displayed offline to online platform, and builds a new ecology of online exhibition. Combined with the platform IP operation capability of the holographic cloud, the IP will be themed, the offline commercial holographic exhibition will be carried out.The digital exhibition hall displayed by WIMI Holographic AR is different from other traditional display, especially in terms of intelligence, interactivity and informatization. Digital exhibition halls generally have a primary control system to control the classification, aggregation, reorganization and switching of all projects. The projects in the digital exhibition hall are mostly controlled by gestures, motion capture and other interactive means, so digital exhibition focuses on interaction with users, thus increasing the interest of the entire exhibition hall. Many projects are displayed by means of face recognition, or photo generation and some other means with information interactive nature, which not only enhances the interaction, but also plays a role in collecting user information.The digital application of WIMI Hologram AR has been extended to all walks of life in the digital exhibition hall. The application fields include holographic shopping experience, holographic live broadcast, holographic press conference, holographic government themed exhibition hall, holographic online exhibition application, holographic IP commercial exhibition. The digital exhibition hall of the enterprise integrates the corporate culture into multiple digital multimedia exhibition items and digital content display, and creates a interactive digital exhibition hall of enterprise with distinctive corporate personality, etc.With the mission of "Vision is the Horizon", WIMI Hologram AR has established a world-class, self-developed deep learning platform and supercomputing center, and has developed a series of AI technologies, including face recognition, image recognition, text recognition, medical image recognition, video analysis, unmanned driving and remote sensing, etc. As a result, WIMI Hologram AR's AR technology has become the leading algorithm provider in China. WIMI Hologram AR's market share ranks first in many vertical fields, covering smart cities, smart phones, interactive entertainment and advertising, automotive, finance, retail, education, real estate and many other industries.AI is becoming like a catalyst that is fully integrated with infrastructure, edge equipment, industrial application and other links. It spans multiple uses of the entire economy. Its huge technological complementation and spillover effects are rapidly hatching new species, while the change will penetrate into all industries that we are familiar with. Every time people use AI-assisted living entertainment devices to rest, chat or play games, they are providing training data for the algorithm, allowing the algorithm to better understand the user's habits and better provide life services for users. WIMI Hologram AR will continuously improve the AI algorithm to help the better perception and development of the city. Let us image the future with abandon and keep looking forward to it!



