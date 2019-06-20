Invisible Tech Launches Highly Successful Crowdfunding Campaign for ROBOQI H2 Bluetooth Speaker

The ROBOQI H2 Bluetooth Speaker

The speaker is revolutionizing the way we listen to music.

When we developed ROBOQI H2, it was imperative we designed a speaker like no other...We think we’ve done just that.” — Dr. Tony

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, June 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invisible Tech is pleased to announce it has launched a highly successful crowdfunding campaign on Indegogo for their latest technology – the ROBOQI H2 Bluetooth Speaker.

The ROBOQI H2 Bluetooth Speaker is a wireless charging Bluetooth speaker with 12 incredible built-in features that make it one of the most functional hi-fi speakers on the market.

“When we developed ROBOQI H2, it was imperative we designed a speaker like no other,” says Dr. Tony, one of Invisible Tech’s developers. “To ensure we surpassed our competition, we wanted to build a Bluetooth speaker with as many functional features as possible. We think we’ve done just that.”

ROBOQI H2 Bluetooth Speaker includes a wide variety of highly beneficial features to meet the needs of all users. These features include:

• Two high quality tweeters to deliver deep bass and powerful sound

• Touch-sensitive control for ease of use

• Wireless charging for cellular phones

• DIY personalized alarm with multiple settings

• FM radio in case of power and/or data outages

• Long-lasting, built-in battery with 12 hours of play time and 72 hours of standby time

• Adjustable HD clock screen

• Multiple inputs to support BT, AUX, and TF card

• Four types of charging adapters (EU, US/CA, AU/CN, UK/HK/SG)

• Hands-free calling capabilities

• Stylish design with mirrored front face

• 12/24 hours mode

ROBOQI H2 Bluetooth Speaker is available in two distinct colors, black or white. Each speaker is carefully assembled and extensively tested to ensure it meets rigorous testing standards.

Currently, Invisible Tech has 238 backers for their crowdfunding campaign, surpassing their fundraising goal with an incredible 3763%.

For more information about Invisible Tech, please visit the company’s crowdfunding campaign site at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/roboqi-h2-bluetooth-speaker-with-12-features#/.

About the Company

Invisible Tech was founded in California by a HKUST graduated PhD in 2016. The company’s mission is to make intelligent technology to appear invisible. Their team is comprised of dynamic, energetic, and creative designers who are longing to create thoughtful, affordable, and high quality products that can easily be used in daily life.

Invisible Tech successfully completed its first Kickstarter campaign, ROBOQI, in 2018.





