HBCUs on The Breakfast Club

Angela Yee (left), Elfred A. Pinkard, and DJ Envy (right)

Elfred A. Pinkard, President of Wilberforce University, Speaks About HBCUs

WILBERFORCE, OHIO, USA, June 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Elfred A. Pinkard, President of Wilberforce University , guest starred this morning on The Breakfast Club , a popular iHeart Radio morning show based in New York and streamed internationally. Dr. Pinkard discussed the critical role of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), as well as the need for the current #WilberforceUnite fundraising campaign.While The Breakfast Club’s signature interviews usually include celebrities and hip-hop artists, they took time to speak with Dr. Pinkard about the historical and future importance of HBCUs to black culture and share the president’s thoughts with their listeners. DJ Envy, a Hampton University graduate, announced his support of the #WilberforceUnite campaign, and he and Angela Yee team talked about visiting the Wilberforce University campus to deejay its annual spring homecoming in 2020.The show aired on Power 105.1 FM - New York's Hip-Hop and R&B station at 9:30 on June 20. A recording of the interview is available on The Breakfast Club’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/breakfastclubpowerfm/videos The #WilberforceUnite campaign has a fundraising goal of $2 million by June 30, 2019 and is the first segment of the University’s 2056 Future Focus Campaign. Funds will help meet the University’s need for flexible and unrestricted income to support student aid, facility enhancements, faculty and staff development, and academic programs. The theme of the campaign: “When ‘Me’ becomes ‘We’, a little becomes a lot.” #WilberforceUnite. Gifts can be made by visiting: www.wilberforceunite.com About The Breakfast ClubThe Breakfast Club ( https://power1051.iheart.com/featured/breakfast-club/ ) is a four and a half hour morning show featuring DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God's unrivaled interviews with celebrities and hip-hop artists. From megastars like Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj and Arnold Schwarzenegger to rap icons such as Rick Ross, Waka Flocka and Gucci Mane, every guest visiting The Breakfast Club is grilled with their signature blend of honesty and humor. The results are the best interviews to be found on radio.About Wilberforce UniversityWilberforce University, America's First Private Historically Black College & University, is a four-year, fully accredited liberal arts institution offering over 20 Bachelor's degrees in the areas of Business, Communications, Computing, and Engineering Sciences, Humanities, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, and the Master of Science in Rehabilitation Counseling. Through Adult and Continuing Education Studies, the institution offers Credentials for Leadership in Management and Business (CLIMB) for individuals interested in completing their Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice Administration, Organizational Management, Health Care Administration, and Information Technology.Founded in 1856, in partnership with the A.M.E. Church, Wilberforce University is part of a long tradition of collaboration between church and higher education institutions. Wilberforce University has impacted the world and is responsible for graduating global leaders. Wilberforce has stayed true to its founding principles of self-determination and academic access and we encourage our partners to reimagine the world with us by reaching further as evident through our holistic scope of Excellence, Innovation, and Kindness. Wilberforce is part of the UNCF network of member institutions ( www.uncf.org ). Learn more about Wilberforce University at www.wilberforce.edu or visit the university on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.###

Dr. Elfred Pinkard Speaks On Wilberforce University's History & Higher Learning Found At HBCUs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.