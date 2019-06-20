INTRODUCING BENEWAA SKINCARE, A NEW LUXURY CBD SKINCARE LINE LAUNCHING NATIONWIDE

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benewaa Skincare, a new Luxury CBD skincare line, is launching nationwide through the company website today.Benewaa Skincare is like no other CBD brand currently on the market today. With the popularity of CBD on the rise, the founder of Benewaa Skincare, Benewaa Owusu, decided to incorporate 200 mg of cannabinoids (CBD) into this one of a kind product line. A restorative solution for all skin types including acne-prone and sensitive skin, CBD is a natural plant compound that's been proven to reduce inflammation and support the skin's natural healing process. Studies have shown CBD skincare products can even help shorten the length of breakouts, as well as eczema and psoriasis flare-ups.The Benewaa Skincare line includes 4 products, a Hemp Seed Oil Hydrating Facial Cleanser, a Cupuaçu All Day Moisturizing Body Butter, CBD Face And Body Nourishing Oil and a CBD Antioxidant Multivitamin Serum. Unlike competitors, Benewaa Skincare utilizes unique essential oils hand picked around the world, vitamins, and other ingredients that are all-natural, vegan and 100% organic and familiar to consumers. Say goodbye to unwanted chemicals and ingredients you can’t pronounce. Founder Benewaa Owusu wanted to create a line that was unique and effective for all women.“Benewaa Skincare promotes a healthy skin lifestyle. Our formula is very effective, our products are balanced by vitamins, antioxidants and enhanced by quality essential oils to restore your skin for a radiant glow,” Benewaa Owusu, Founder of Benewaa Skincare.Benewaa Skincare will be available for purchase nationwide through the brand website. To purchase Benewaa Skincare or to learn more information about each product in the line, please visit the website www.BenewaaSkincare.com and follow the brand on Instagram @BenewaaSkincare.



