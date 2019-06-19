First ever Truth and Liberty Conference to be hosted in Woodland Park, CO

July 18-20, 2019 at Charis Bible College

Discussions on important topics such as freedom of religion, abortion and free enterprise.

There is no liberty without truth.” — Stand for Truth & Liberty Conference Official

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conservative conference encourages voters to take a stand on moral and social issues facing America.

Andrew Wommack and church founder and author Bishop E.W. Jackson will host discussions on important topics such as freedom of religion, abortion and free enterprise at an upcoming ==FREE== conference hosted on the campus of Charis Bible College, July 18-20.

They will be joined by thought leaders such as David Barton, William Federer, Iverson Jackson, Cecil Blye, Retired Lieutenant Colonel Allen West, Tim Barton, Dr. Melvin Johnson, and Richard Harris.

Those interested in attending the STAND for Truth & Liberty Conference please register at www.awmi.net/event.

Contact:

Eileen Quinn, Public Relations Manager

eileenquinn@awmi.net

719.635.2111 x 22081

STAND for Truth & Liberty: Conference in Woodland Park, CO



