Issued by Perini & Associates

First ever Truth and Liberty Conference to be hosted in Woodland Park, CO

July 18-20, 2019 at Charis Bible College

Discussions on important topics such as freedom of religion, abortion and free enterprise.

There is no liberty without truth.”
— Stand for Truth & Liberty Conference Official

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conservative conference encourages voters to take a stand on moral and social issues facing America.

Andrew Wommack and church founder and author Bishop E.W. Jackson will host discussions on important topics such as freedom of religion, abortion and free enterprise at an upcoming ==FREE== conference hosted on the campus of Charis Bible College, July 18-20.

They will be joined by thought leaders such as David Barton, William Federer, Iverson Jackson, Cecil Blye, Retired Lieutenant Colonel Allen West, Tim Barton, Dr. Melvin Johnson, and Richard Harris.

Those interested in attending the STAND for Truth & Liberty Conference please register at www.awmi.net/event.

Contact:
Eileen Quinn, Public Relations Manager
eileenquinn@awmi.net
719.635.2111 x 22081

Eileen Quinn
AWMI
719-635-2111, Ext. 22081
email us here

STAND for Truth & Liberty: Conference in Woodland Park, CO

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Religion


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Eileen Quinn
AWMI
719-635-2111, Ext. 22081
Share This Story
Company Details
Perini & Associates
1150 Spruce Ridge Ln
Woodland Park
80863 , Colorado
United States
719.651.5943
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
First ever Truth and Liberty Conference to be hosted in Woodland Park, CO
David: The King of Jerusalem A Hero for All Ages
FREE FIVE-DAY FAMILY EVENT AT CHARIS BIBLE COLLEGE’S ANNUAL SUMMER FAMILY BIBLE CONFERENCE
View All Stories From This Author