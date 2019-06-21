SemaConnect to Attend BOMA International Conference and Expo in Salt Lake City

SemaConnect smart EV charging stations

Leading Electric Vehicle Charging Company Will Exhibit Smart EV Charging Stations in Booth 728 at the Salt Palace Convention Center on June 23-24

SALT LAKE CITY, USA, June 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, leading provider of Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial property market, announces that it will be exhibiting at the 2019 Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International Conference and Expo at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 23-24. This will be SemaConnect’s seventh year as an exhibitor and second as an Ambassador Partner.

“We are excited to once again meet with building and facilities professionals at BOMA,” said Jesus Ferro, director of marketing at SemaConnect. “Electric vehicle charging is the next big amenity for commercial properties, and we’re seeing an increase in inquiries from property managers looking to learn about electric vehicles at their properties. We look forward to helping BOMA members and attendees better serve their tenants and employees in 2019 and beyond.”

SemaConnect will be exhibiting the ENERGY STAR certified Series 5 and Series 6 smart charging stations at the show. Both products are designed so commercial properties can easily offer EV charging as an amenity and earn an additional source of revenue from drivers. The Series 5 is designed for designated parking for multifamily and fleet use. The Series 6 is designed for shared parking at multifamily, corporate, and other types of commercial properties. Both offer access and pricing controls, smart card authentication, interactive LED lights, and a sleek form factor. In addition, the Series 6 networked shared station offers interoperability with leading driver programs such as PlugShare, Electrify America, and EVGo. Conference attendees can ask their EV charging questions and see the Series 5 and Series 6 smart charging stations in person at Booth 728 in the Green Pavilion.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.



