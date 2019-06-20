Dean Dorton Named to Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARS for 2019

Dean Dorton, a Sage Intacct Premier Partner, was named to Bob Scott's Top 100 VARS for 2019.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dean Dorton, a full-service CPA and business consulting firm, has been named to the Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs for 2019. The Top 100 resellers are chosen from organizations nation-wide that specialize in the sale and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software.“We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs,” said Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights (formerly known as Bob Scott’s Insights). “This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field.”The selection of the Top 100 VARS is based on annual revenue generated by each reseller. A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year’s Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable at http://www.erpglobalinsights.com “It is an honor to be selected as a Top 100 VAR, as it reflects the knowledge and dedication of our ERP software consulting team and the firm as a whole,” says Philip Massey, Director of Software Consulting at Dean Dorton.Dean Dorton specializes in both Sage Intacct cloud-based financial management software, along with MS Dynamics Great Plains accounting software. The Dean Dorton ERP team works with businesses every step of the way, from assessment and selection through the implementation of the software and continuous support.“Our goal is to help clients strategize with their business plans in mind to ensure they select the best financial management software for their organization, both in regards to what they need now and what they are looking for in the future. We strive to provide our customers with a prestige solution that will scale with their company’s growth, accelerate their ROI, and guide them to overall proper financial accuracy.”The firm has been a Sage Intacct Premier Partner since 2014 and was named Sage Intacct Partner of the Month in March 2019.About Dean DortonDean Dorton Allen Ford, PLLC (Dean Dorton) provides an integrated suite of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies throughout the region, nationally, and internationally. The firm helps clients strategize, adapt, and change in every stage of business, from startup to growth and proper succession planning. Dean Dorton emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business.Dean Dorton provides an array of full-service technology solutions to businesses of all sizes – delivering excellence in accounting technology from planning and management through implementation and continued support and improvement including software evaluation, selection, and systems integration. As a Sage Intacct Business Partner, Dean Dorton has the proven ability to provide sophisticated, value-added Sage Intacct solutions that deliver a high-quality accounting software experience for clients, including unique solutions for nonprofit organizations. For more information visit: www.deandortontech.com About Bob ScottBob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 19 years. He has covered this market for nearly 28 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market.



