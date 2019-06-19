LANDFALL Solutions Adds Next Level Now to Its Portfolio of Services

LANDFALL Solutions Partners with Next Level Now to Elevate Client Services and Provide a Deeper Level of Financial Expertise for Customers.

WHEATON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LANDFALL Solutions, a leading accounting and ERP technology consulting firm, announced a new partnership with Next Level Now, a top provider of a high-level strategic financial services to businesses of all sizes.This new partnership allows LANDFALL Solutions to provide industry-leading outsourced CFO and accounting services to help organizations focus on building and growing their businesses, while improving their financial management and overall financial stability."We are excited to be working with Next Level Now because of the value their services provide. We are confident that the Next Level Now team will be able to help our customers gain greater financial insight into their businesses, be able to align strategic goals with their ERP implementations, and grow their businesses effectively," stated Mark Solberg, President of LANDFALL Solutions.Next Level Now Founder/CFO Ken Peterson added he is thrilled to partner with the team at LANDFALL. "Next Level Now is all about helping our clients succeed, we know we are successful when our clients are matched with the best technology solution that fits their needs and enables growth - it drives us."LANDFALL Solutions is an experienced technology solutions provider. Next Level Now is a team of strategic CFOs. Together, the two partners have over 50 years of combined finance expertise.About Next Level Now, Inc.Next Level Now offers strategic, high-level financial solutions for growth-minded businesses. They provide fractional CFO services to business of all sizes. Next Level Now has a proven track record of helping clients create the strategies, infrastructure, and standardized processes needed to run successful, scalable organizations. Their goal is to help optimize the value of each client's business by elevating its strategic capabilities and working as a trusted partner.About LANDFALL SolutionsLANDFALL Solutions provides accounting and ERP business technology solutions for small to mid-sized companies as well as large multi-national companies with complex requirement. In addition to being a Sage Intacct Partner, Acumatica Gold Certified Partner, and a Microsoft Silver Certified Partner, LANDFALL is an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and offers its own suite of productivity applications designed to improve the operations of accounting and ERP solutions. LANDFALL provides its clients complete guidance to implement modern, stable and efficient business information systems. For more information, visit https://www.landfallsolutions.com



