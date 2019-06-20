Jobs in Orlando Florida

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- OrlandoJobs.com Huge Job Fair at the Amway Center in Central Florida on Friday, July 26, 2019! Over 105 Employers and 8,200 jobs.FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEOn July 26, 2019, at the Amway Center in downtown Orlando, Florida, over 110 employers, and 8,000 jobs will be present at the OrlandoJobs.com Job Fair from 10am-2pm. Central Florida companies from over 17 sectors will be looking to hire many people. The job fair will also feature free headshots and resume reviewers for all job seekers.“The unemployment rate in Orlando is hovering around three percent. Employers attending this job fair have awesome job openings. This job fair is just not for job seekers actively seeking new employment, but it is a great place for anyone who potentially wants to upgrade their current stable job,” states Roger Lear, President of OrlandoJobs.com.OrlandoJobs.com will also have job fair preparation videos to help job seekers get value out of a job fair of this magnitude. How should a job seeker navigate a job fair? What should a job seeker do if the hiring company says apply online? Why should you attend the job fair in the first place? These and many more questions answered? All the videos will be available at www.OrlandoJobs.com/JobFair and Facebook.com/OrlandoJobs.com.OrlandoJobs.com job fair is free for job seekers with complimentary parking in the GEICO Garage sponsored by Holler Classic. Many great companies will be in attendance. Orlando Health, Disney World, Walgreens, Central Florida YMCA, Universal Orlando, Bankers Life and Casualty, Mears, Adcomm, Travel Click, and many more.“Live job fairs in low unemployment have some of the best jobs a company has to offer. Right now, if you are working at a company and have a huge commute or maybe not making the kind of money you should be, this is your job fair. You have an opportunity to upgrade your employment situation.” states Lear.This job fair is free to the public (with free parking), and job seekers are urged to sign up today at www.OrlandoJobs.com/jobfair.# # #OrlandoJobs.com is the powerful, pre-eminent career platform in Central Florida, and the only digital job board optimized for mobile, on-the-go usage by jobseekers. With more than 100,000 visitors per month and over 2,400 employers, there is no better place to find a job. The site was founded in 2005 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba and is the official employment website of the Great Orlando Society of Human Resources ( www.GoSHRM.com ). The OrlandoJobs.com and Great Job Spot Network proudly partner with and power the career centers on OrlandoWeekly.com, GOSHRM and WKMG Local 6 ClickOrlando.com.



