VelocIT Connect Advanced Payment Integration Application Certified by Acumatica

CLARKSTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- VelocIT Business Solutions, a custom software development firm specializing in advanced payment solutions, point of sale, and ERP software customization, today announced that its software has been recognized as an Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA).Acumatica is a comprehensive, browser-based Cloud ERP solution optimized for ease of use, adaptability, mobility, speed, and security. The ACA title highlights outstanding development partners whose applications have met the highest standards set for Acumatica integration and functionality.VelocIT Connect is an Advanced Payment Integration application that provides 100% PCI-compliant credit card processing, comes with free installation and support, and requires no contracts. Companies who use VelocIT Connect benefit from next day funding, 360º transaction management, chargeback protection, fraud reduction, lower costs, interchange level 3 optimization, and advanced reporting."Customers who want to stay competitive need flexible, responsive technology to execute their long-term business strategies," said Christian Lindberg, Vice President of Partner Solutions at Acumatica. "Our ACA label is built to help customers find applications capable of delivering that. We're proud to recognize VelocIT Connect as an Acumatica-Certified Application. It masterfully utilizes the Acumatica platform to meet customers' growing business demands."To become an Acumatica-Certified Application, VelocIT Business Solutions has demonstrated commitment to quality by passing the Acumatica software test and aligning to future Acumatica roadmap releases."We're honored to receive this kind of recognition from the Acumatica developers themselves," said Jeremy Burt, CEO at VelocIT. "This is a testament to the strength of our application and the depth of our integration with the Acumatica platform. With our suite of enhancements and Acumatica's solid foundation, I believe the sky's the limit for us."About VelocITVelocIT Business Solutions is a custom software development firm specializing in advanced payment solutions, point of sale, and ERP software customization. As an Acumatica-certified application developer and integration developer, we will design, build and customize your next Acumatica project. With the latest P2PE certified payment devices and our advanced hosted tokenization, we can integrate all payment methods within your software or the native ERP platform. VelocIT is your one stop for Acumatica enhancements, payment solutions, and custom projects. To learn more, visit https://govelocit.com About AcumaticaAcumatica provides cloud-based business management software that enables small and mid-size companies to accelerate their businesses. Built on cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications, such as Financials, Distribution, CRM, and Project Accounting, on a robust and flexible platform.



