WIMI Hologram AR AI Face Holographic Cloud Brings Revolutionary Changes to AR Unconscious Payment

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The biggest difference between IoT and AIoT lies that the experience or tools given to the user are different in the actual application scenarios. For example, ordinary smart products and mobile phones equipped with face recognition technology can be unlocked by face swiping; acoustics equipped with speech recognition and speech recognition technology can achieve speech interaction. As an exclusive research and development breakthrough of WIMI Hologram AR, WIMI holographic AR cloud system has spent a lot of money only on the research and development of holographic chips for holographic cloud light field. Various original large-scale integrated circuits and software applications have completely upended the thinking mode of the average man. It leading WIMI AI face technology application has been praised by many parties in the industry.The face recognition technology is a biometric recognition technology based on human facial feature information for identity recognition. Human facial images or videos are collected by the video equipment, and the facial image features are extracted to be matched with the feature template stored in the database. When the similarity exceeds the set threshold, it will output the successful match, and otherwise, it will output the failed match. Face recognition is based on digital image processing which has always been a frontier research direction. The digital image processing technology will develop into artificial intelligence (AI) later.WIMI Hologram AR's digital image processing technology is different from the PS used in art, although the latter is also an image processing technology. But with a image processing technology with such a wide range of application, why can't the mobile phone be used for face recognition? So you might ask, when some mobile phones are taking pictures, they automatically mark a square on a person's face, and isn't it face recognition? This should be called face detection. In other words, it detects whether it is a person's face. Its technical principle is relatively simple to implement, and the combination of feature method and the frame difference method and the optical flow method can achieve it. Of course, the mobile phone jitter must be handled. But face recognition has a "memory", just like, we type in fingerprints for fingerprint match before work, and before that, the administrator will ask us to input the fingerprint. You will ask find such a phenomenon that the machine will ask you to input more time, why? because this can improve the accuracy of fingerprint recognition. Face recognition is also the same. It needs to take pictures, save the person's face data, and then compare, so it has a certain "memory". Although the basic principle is the same to that of fingerprint recognition, there is a huge difference between the two. The image data saved by the fingerprint after pressing is a two-dimensional data, and the mature digital image processing technology now is basically for two-dimensional data. This is why the recognition of two-dimensional codes is still relatively accurate.Then how can we achieve accurate face recognition adaptable for multiple scenes? WIMI Hologram AR's AI face holographic cloud service just solves this problem. The holographic photos are not the same as ordinary science photographs. Under proper illumination, the scene displayed on the holographic photos is three-dimensional, and each side of the scene can be seen. The difference between holographic photography and conventional photography also lies in that the conventional photography only records the change in the intensity of the surface light of the object, that is, only the amplitude of the light is recorded; while the holographic photography records all the information of the light wave, and in addition to the amplitude, it also records the phase of the light wave. In this way, all the information of the light wave field of the space object is stored and recorded. Then the holographic photo is used to diffract the monochromatic illumination light of a specific wavelength, and the original space scene is revealed. It can re-resurrect a "frozen" scene and show it in front of people. Ordinary photography can only store the spatial distribution of the light intensity of the object that is photographed, and can not meet the requirement that people want to perceive the real 3D scene under certain circumstances; the holographic photography records all the information of the light field including the amplitude (light intensity) and phase of the object by recording the interference fringe of the object light waver and the corresponding reference light waver, so it is called "hologram".At present, WIMI Hologram AR has strong and industry-leading technical strength. WIMI holographic computer vision AI synthesis: image information acquisition precision is about 10 times higher than the industry level, and its computer holographic vision Ai synthesis processing ability is about 80% better than the industry average level. WIMI holographic computer vision presentation: multiple parameter dimensions are set up to control the image precisely, and the simulation is far beyond the industry average level. WIMI holographic cloud software development: integrate multiple business and holographic technology functional modules to provide customers with one-stop solutions.At the same time, based on the self-developed AI dedicated chips, WIMI Hologram AR realizes that the high algorithms are all running on the front-end intelligent hardware. The back-end mainly focuses on the face database comparison, search and data analysis and mining, which not only saves the comprehensive cost of the overall solution, but also greatly simplifies the installation and deployment of the system. This is also one of the main reasons why WIMI Hologram can significantly lead its peers in the AI product landing.As an industry leader, WIMI Hologram AR has always paid great attention to industrial development and industry research, and is committed to the holographic AR industry investment, helping the holographic AR industry and enterprises to develop rapidly. It has invested in more than 17 high-quality enterprises in the upstream and downstream of the industry chain. The fields involved include: holographic AR interactive component design, holographic AR optical component development, holographic AR image R&D, holographic AR hardware/software development, holographic AR application development, and holographic AR platform construction and other related industries.WIMI Hologram AR will continue to increase the scale of industrial investment and industry research, and will set up a professional industrial investment fund to support enterprises and teams with great development potential and high growth in the industry to help and guide the rapid development of the industry.The image processing algorithm is a prelude to artificial intelligence(AI), so face recognition is also very significant for future development. In the future, WIMI Hologram AR hopes to carry out strategic cooperation with more hardware manufacturers through its AI algorithm and cloud computing capabilities, to create more intelligent devices and jointly build a beautiful era of intelligence of all things.



