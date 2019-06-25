Colorado Medical Solutions offering revolutionary ShockWave therapy as a part of their Male Sexual Wellness Program

Colorado Medical Solutions now offering state-of-the-art ESWT (Extra Corporeal Shock Wave Therapy) to treat ED

Research shows that this treatment is amazing for both Erectile Dysfunction and painful joints, the technology is sound, the treatments are short and the results have been remarkable.” — Jonathan Keith, Case Manager

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESWT (Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy) uses the power generated from acoustic sound waves and radial shockwaves to stimulate blood vessel growth called neovascularization. This process forms new blood vessels, increasing much-needed blood flow to the region. While this treatment has been used successfully in a number of orthopedic areas, which include fractures, joint inflammation, and plantar fasciitis, researchers and several studies have shown that low-intensity ESWT is helping men suffering from Erectile Dysfunction. There are more studies being presented on a daily basis and the success rates are significant. Sexual wellness is a growing concern among today's adults, there are many causes including lifestyle, environment, genetics, and illness. ESWT provides a non-drug oriented solution.

Stephanie Lillibridge, AGNP-C of Colorado Medical Solutions stated, “Blood Flow to the penis is crucial for firmness in erections. Men with poor blood flow have a difficult time attaining and maintaining erections. The responses from patients across the U.S. have been nothing short of amazing. Coupled with our P-Shot and male enhancement device, the protocol has been shown to provide significant improvement for male sexual wellness.” By increasing vascularity to the penis and thereby blood flow, erections prove to be firmer and longer-lasting thereby improving intimacy for everyone. Jonathan Keith, Case Manager for the clinic continued, "Research shows that this treatment has an amazing result for both Erectile Dysfunction and painful joints, the technology is sound, the treatments are short and the results have been remarkable. I am thrilled with this "non-drug" solution."

At Colorado Medical Solutions, we deliver a Multi-Step Regenerative Medicine Program. First and foremost, we combine Human Cell Tissue and PRP, Platelet-Rich-Plasma, which has an abundance of healing factors and proteins within it to enhance the cell tissue activation. Second is our unique approach with the application of cutting-edge equipment that is designed to increase oxygen and blood flow, at a cellular level, thereby increasing the regenerative benefits of the Cell Tissue-PRP injection. Some of the indications focused on are; hair restoration, Sexual Wellness, and Chronic Orthopedic Pain.

Colorado Medical Solutions is also proud to be a member of The Cellular Medicine Association which is educating other Clinics, Doctors and Nurse Practitioners across the United States and working with an Advisory Board of doctors to give every clinic the latest and best training and updates of this Multi-Step Regenerative Medicine Program. Medical Doctors and Nurse Practitioner’s fly in from all over to be trained by The Cellular Medicine Association.



