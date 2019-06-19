WIMI Hologram AR Cloud Display Exhibits Stunning Effects and High AI Algorithm Simulation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gorgeous stage lighting, realistic visual experience, whether it is the paradise of the petals or the fighting scenes of lightning and thunder, the use of holographic projection technology allows the audience to travel freely in different virtual scenes, and taste the magical stage drama contained Chinese folk culture in the ultimate sensory experience. The holographic stage drama created by WIMI Hologram AR is in full swing. With the burst of exclamation, the effect of the entire AI holographic cloud display is very choking. The character simulation effect is consistent with the real person, ultimately showing the simulation effect.Holographic technology, also known as virtual imaging technology, is a technique for recording and reproducing real three-dimensional images of objects using interference and diffraction principles. It is a three-dimensional imaging technique that uses coherent light interference to obtain all the information of an object. WIMI Hologram AR's holographic cloud is a way of providing content to enhance reality. It allows you to see the stereoscopic image of the object not existing in reality and the real world, and interact with them. Through projection devices, it projects images from mobile phones or computers onto other media. The most commercial value of WIMI Hologram cloud is the holographic technology. What the holographic technology records is not the image, but the light field. The application scene is wide and the industry is highly grown.Holographic video is a full-size image data, so it is much larger than other digital content. Although China has gradually entered the era of one hundred megabyte, it still can not satisfy the transmission of non-compressed holographic video, let alone the 4G network of mobile phones. Therefore, the holographic video compression transmission technology is an important technology related to the popularization and promotion of holographic technology. For this technology, the company carried out a long period of public relations. Based on the original video compression technology, combined with cloud technology and content distribution content, the company developed WIMI's independent holographic video compression and transmission technology specific to the reduction characteristics of holographic technology. Its compression ratio is much larger than the existing compression technology, and its packet loss rate is much smaller than the existing compression technology.WIMI Hologram cloud streaming technology combines cloud technology and streaming media technology to solve the problem of data transmission and content distribution of large-capacity content such as video, animation, especially holographic video and holographic animation. The cloud streaming media technology involved are all self-developed cloud streaming media technologies, and some core technologies currently have obtained intellectual property rights.In fact, the high-definition holographic digital images have been applied on a large scale internationally. Taking the world's largest US market as an example, its commercial scale has spread throughout the developed countries of the world. Taking the American-made holographic concert of Psy from South Korea as an example, there were 30,000 spectators in the first week, and in a holographic theater less than 200 square meters in Seoul, the weekly ticket revenue exceeded 6 million yuan. In other words, the weekly ticket revenue of the holographic theater exceeds the annual income of the same size cinema, and its huge profits are no less than drug trafficking. It can be seen that the United States has created a huge holographic business empire, covering a wide range of markets such as the United States, South Korea, Japan, India, Europe, and the Middle East.Times have passed and circumstances have changed, and WIMI Hologram AR team, represented by domestic holographic technology, has created a third-generation 6D light field holographic technology product through years of technology research and development. Its simulation user experience can be described as amazing. Holographic virtual stage and holographic virtual character (holographic content IP) industry is one of the core industries in the virtual reality industry, and one of the industries that have provided to be the most profitable in the world.WIMI Hologram AR has no competitors in the Chinese market and is a leader in the Chinese market. At present, it is the only company in China that has holographic content / technology cloud platform service with the largest scale and the most complete industry chain. It has already operated on a large scale in the operation of platform. The advantages of the personnel scale structure and the integration of the WIMI holographic cloud platform, so that the company has the ability to undertake multiple projects and multi-business lines at the same time, and has the R&D and exploration capabilities of new businesses, while forming certain barriers to potential competitors. The company's flat management also provides more development space and opportunities for employees and enhance employee's loyalty, which is conducive to the company's team building. With Beijing as the focal point, the company covers the market of Shenzhen, echoing from north to south, and has offices or agents in many parts of the country. Its service fields cover AR holographic advertising, AR holographic games, AR holographic film and television, AR holographic sports & entertainment, AR holographic design, AR holographic technology services and other fields. The scale advantage of wide coverage area allows the company to better serve local customers, grasp the needs of new customers in a timely manner and respond quickly, provide more complete service support and expand the company's popularity and customer resources. Due to the scale advantage of wide service field, the company has more abundant types of service, and more profound customer resources, cases and technical reserves accumulated in different industries. On this basis, on the one hand, it will help the company to expand the depth and breadth of service fields in different industries and form a new profit growth point for the company; and on the other hand, it will improve the learning and growth speed of employees in the company by combining the company's internal knowledge sharing mechanism and training mechanism.WIMI Hologram AR has nearly occupied the leading position in the holographic industry. WIMI Hologram AR has currently become China's largest holographic comprehensive solution provider, and its holographic computer visual copyright, number of holographic technology related patents and software copyrights are the first in the industry. Capabilities range various links from computer visual production, service platform construction to cloud software development and technical support. Compared with other companies in the same industry, it has a more comprehensive one-stop service capability.As a high-tech technology, WIMI Hologram AR keeps developing the AR holographic technology research and applying it in various fields. With the objective of meeting customer needs and its own business development, on the basis of computer graphics image processing technology, and with the AR holographic technology as the core, the technology research and development of the company has mature technologies in each link, holographic content IP reserves, and the identity of leading enterprise in the subdivided industry, and it has formed a complete set of production methods and theories in the production of holographic content. By taking advantage of technology, it provides AR holographic comprehensive service according to the needs of customers in different application fields, widens the service fields and improves the company's operating efficiency.At present, from the consumer side, on the one hand, the technical implementation is required to obtain phase data by multiple sets of lenses, and on the other hand, a large amount of original video data is required to be processed into holographic images. The implementation of some data no longer depends on local servers, but can complete all data processing in the cloud. WIMI Hologram AR's holographic three-dimensional capture terminal performs the offline layout space, allowing consumers to obtain their own holographic images through payment.In the future, WIMI Hologram AR also plans to authorize this technology to various operators to achieve the goal of further expanding the holographic market by open technology, so as to further expand the ecological layout of the WIMI holographic cloud.At present, the holographic projection technology and mass production conditions are relatively mature, but its application range is relatively narrow. In China, the holographic projection technology is mainly applied to small display cabinets and small stages. In the business application in showcases, the holographic projection is mostly used to display the 360° booths and 270° booths of corporate logs, small electronic products, jewelries. Most of them are relatively simple rotating animations, and of course they are also used to show entertainment characters with a relatively simple action. The application methods include virtual performances, virtual interaction with real people, and live-action holographic effects.There are many ways to apply holographic projection, such as holographic projection museums, holographic projection dance, holographic projection video telephony, holographic projection intelligent guides, etc. The holographic projection can not only be used alone, but also be used in conjunction with other multimedia devices. The purpose of its application is to make the user to experience a visual enjoyment that is different from the print media with a convenient, inexpensive and novel technology before the true holographic imaging technology is popularized.In the development of the holographic projection technology, name change or type diversification may occur, but as it is gradually improved, its application in performing arts activities should be quite extensive. Once the cost of holographic projection technology is reduced and more convenient, the era of using it as a highlight of the dance will end. Instead, the entire scene of most performing arts will be accompanied by holographic projection effects, while the application will be more diversified, such as setting up some interactive effects in the auditorium to meet the audience's more viewing needs, randomly adding features to a program, and developing the scope of application from songs and dances to language. The holographic projection technology breaks through the limitation of traditional sound, light and electricity, and brings beautiful images to the audience, giving people a double world feeling of coexistence of the virtual and the real. The development potential of holographic projection technology in the future will be immeasurable.Going to see an idol concert that you have never had the chance to see is the wish of every fan. "Resurrection" is undoubtedly the best way to practice and is the most acceptable and reasonable way for fans. We are too late to participate in your past, and our future will have your presence. In the near future, with the coverage of WIMI Hologram AR's holographic cloud platform, we will be able to witness the style of the late superstars. We will wait and see… The holographic technology is the common goal of human science and technology development, and it is the vision of IT industry development. holography is the development goal of science and technology of communication, entertainment, education and other industries.



