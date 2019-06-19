WIMI Hologram AR Launches Holographic Cloud Service Competing with Sensetime / Google / Microsoft in Supercomputer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global technology giants, Google and Microsoft have been developed in the field of artificial intelligence for a long time. Regardless of academic achievement or industrial application, there are also reports on the two in both aspects. However, what everyone rarely talks about is that they also use AI technology to increase advertising revenue. In fact, Google, Microsoft and other Internet giants have not disclosed too much about the operational details of their advertising business. Microsoft, Google and Alibaba have used deep learning to predict the advertisement click-through rate and get significant benefits here. This machine learning technology has also attracted attention in the AI investment field.To be a world-class AI force, there are three necessary points: the most advanced algorithms, dedicated computing software and a large supply of date - the raw material on which the machine learning system relies on. The industrial revolution and the full release of productivity brought about by advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, in-depth learning and natural word processing has undergone many years of innovative development, and the artificial intelligence has enabled intelligence devices to gradually achieve a leap from understanding the physical world to the launch of individualized scenes.Among the three types of enterprises that constitute the main body of the artificial intelligence industry, the algorithm enterprise is an important force to promote the development of the core underlying technology. Its important significance lies in breaking through the industrial red line with algorithm and promote it to truly reach the KPI applied by the industry. Such enterprises are actually the fundamental forces that promote the development of the core underlying technologies of artificial intelligence. The foreign giants such as Microsoft, Google, etc., all are deeply involved in supercomputing, and domestic technology companies such as WIMI Hologram AR and SenseTime are also on the rise, combining the supercomputing capabilities and launch of scenes.SenseTime is an open and innovative platform for the new generation of artificial intelligence "smart vision" designated by the Ministry of Science and Technology of China. SenseTime is also the "world's most valuable AI innovation company" with a total financing of more than US $1.6 billion and a valuation of more than US $4.5 billion. The company has established a world-class, self-developed deep learning platform and supercomputing center, and has developed a series of Ai technologies, including face recognition, image recognition, text recognition, medical image recognition, video analysis, autonomous driving and remote sensing. In doing so, SenseTime has become the largest AI algorithm provider in China. To put it simply, the model of SenseTime is to break the pattern of splitting technology, products and scenes in the past, take user needs as the basis, and use scene application as the guide, and break the boundaries of technology theory, products and launch of scenes, combine them and promote the rapid launch of technology and products, so as to enhance human vision, improve production efficiency to bring convenience to people; and inspire human creativity and bring happiness, encouragement and motivation to people.The holographic AI cloud service of WIMI Hologram AR is unique in the industry. Technology giants dominate the existing cloud service market, and building an artificial intelligence based cloud service will be the next major battleground for the giants. AI is an upgrade of information infrastructure and a huge engine for future industrial development. All giants want to grasp the numerous opportunities that arise in the process of upgrading and empower the entire industry. Second, open source is an open innovation. Through the open source in-depth leaning platform, it can not only attract a large number of developers, but also provide a lot of data support for machine learning, as well as a lot of real-world scenes. WIMI Hologram is dedicated to computer vision holographic cloud service. It is one of the largest integrated holographic cloud industry entities in China with the largest scale, the most complete industry chain and the best performance. It is targeted to become a holographic cloud platform with the most potential and the most international influence. Its commercial application scene are mainly concentrated in five major fields of home entertainment, light field cinema, performing arts system, commercial distribution system and advertising display system.WIMI Hologram covers many links of holographic AR technology such as holographic computer vision Ai synthesis, holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR online and offline advertising launch, holographic ARSDK payment, 5G holographic communication software development, holographic face recognition development, holographic AI face changing development, etc. It has one-stop service capabilities. At present, it has grown into one of the largest provider of holographic cloud integrated technology solutions in China.WIMI hologram has made major breakthroughs and leaps and bounds in holographic applications such as advertising, entertainment, education, 5G communication, etc. aiming at in-depth R&D and market application of every link including holographic 3D computer vision collection, AI synthesis, transmission, presentation and application. It is also committed to building a scalable and open service platform, building a bridge between holographic technology applications and holographic computer visual presentation, realizing the application of holographic computer vision in different scenes, and promoting the leap-forward development of the industry in order to realize the vision of WIMI hologram of "becoming the creator of China's holographic ecology".In the future, new algorithms will emerge, but the depth learning will not be replaced. The fact that there is no substituting does not mean that the theory of deep learning has been perfected and has become the cornerstone of other disciplines. The development of technology has a strong continuity, and few have been completely subversive, like today's capsule network and meta-learning. On the surface, they are very different from the original in-depth learning network model. But in depth, in fact, they are using some of the techniques of deep learning to construct the new architecture. The main reason why people are not satisfied today is that the current artificial intelligence is still only to supplement single issue, and it is impossible to have real innovation and even become a supplement to complex issue. Next, there will be a lot of work that will put forward different algorithms based on different perspectives. We are still looking forward to a big unified framework. However, the current situation is that the more single the angle of view, the better the effect will be. After all, the choice of perspective is equivalent to the knowledge given by human, which is equivalent to simplifying the learning difficulty of neural networks.In the AI era, powerful politicians are fighting for supremacy. China and the United States fully realized the importance of artificial intelligence, and fully support artificial intelligence enterprises from talents to policies. The improvement of national strength comes from the innovation of science and technology enterprises. The United States is in a leading position with absolute strength. China's WIMI Hologram AR, SenseTime and other enterprises are also ready to go, and Chinese companies will also have the opportunity to become the tide player of AI era.



