WIMI Hologram AR & MEGVII Launches Construction of AI Micro-Plastic Surgery Industry Chain

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- From ten years ago, the software PC terminal of the "Meitu Xiuxiu" renounced the world splendidly, leading the face beautifying technology direction of "one minute in taking a photo, and 2 hours in photoshopping the photo"; to bring the photo beautifying into the system of the smart phone… Chinese mobile phone users' demand for beauty has been inspiring mobile phone manufacturers to make efforts to study the mobile phone camera function!Ai "micro-plastic surgery" face beautifying, as the name suggests, is to conduct the corresponding beauty functions of some "micro-plastic surgery", including mat chin, augmentation rhinoplasty, cheek enlarge, etc., and it also supports the manual adjustment of beauty details. AI makeup, AI single-camera background blur are optimized for a variety of selfie scenes for women's selfie. It can accurately identify the headgear, gestures, selfie with props on the face and other scenes, so that the edge performance is accurate, and will not be blurred wrongly. The "AI micro-plastic surgery" technology is a black technology that reconstructs the 3D faces through flat photos, break through the limitations of hardware, and adjust the five sense organs that are more in line with the golden ration of "the normal ratio of face length to face width". With one-button beauty and one-button cosmetic, cherry mouth, Barbie nose, apple muscle are just as easy as pie.AI makes smart terminals smarterThe "AI micro-plastic surgery" technology gets effect instantly, but users do not have to worry about excessive beauty and become "snake face", because the "AI micro-plastic surgery" technology can accurately and efficiently identify the features of five sense organs on the people's faces after massive data training. At the same time, it integrates the real experience of experts of sculpture, physical aesthetics and medical plastic surgery into the algorithm model of "AI micro-plastic surgery" technology, thus well protecting the beard, eyebrow, lip and background of the human image, so that some of the necessary details of the portrait are not weakened or discolored by beauty. Let beauty become more real!Technology, only when it is applied and can become a popular consumer product, can it truly reflect its own value and benefit the world of mankind. On CES, the small to a pet bowl and the big to a car all have unprecedented capabilities due to the influx of various trendy technologies. As a result, when people experience it personally, the future of technology empowerment has become more longing.As a technology company focusing on the field of artificial intelligence, MEGVII also expects and believes that AI will be applied to every corner of the human world in the future. in order to promote the popularization of AI, MEGVII explored the development path of building an intelligent Internet of Things. In the personal IoT field, MEGVII created a series of innovative intelligent terminal solutions with the mobile phone and car terminals closest to the public as the starting point. In CES2019, MEGVII demonstrated the most representative and leading original technology and has received wide attention from the industry.Another domestic WIMI holographic technology company, WIMI Hologram AR, is dedicated in computer visual holographic cloud service, which is one of the holographic cloud industry comprehensive entities with the largest scale, the most complete industry chain and the best performance. It aims to become the holographic cloud platform with the most potential and international influence.WIMI Hologram covers many links of holographic AR technology, including the holographic computer vision AI synthesis, holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR online and offline advertising, holographic ARSDK payment, 5G holographic communication software development, holographic face recognition development, and holographic AI face changing development. With the one-stop service capabilities, it has grown into one of the largest providers of holographic cloud integrated technology solutions in China.WIMI Hologram has made major breakthroughs and leapfrogging development in holographic application fields such as advertising, entertainment, education, and 5G communications. It aims at the in-depth research and development and market application of holographic 3D computer vision collection, AI synthesis, transmission, presentation and application. It is also committed to constructing a scalable and open service platform, building a bridge between holographic technology application and holographic computer vision presentation, achieving the presentation of the application of holographic computer vision in different scenes, and promoting the leapfrogging development of the industry, in order to realize the vision of WIMI Hologram, "become the creator of China's holographic ecology".WIMI Hologram AR has strong and industry-leading technical strength. WIMI holographic computer vision AI synthesis: image information acquisition precision is about 10 times higher than the industry level, and its computer holographic vision Ai synthesis processing ability is about 80% better than the industry average level. WIMI holographic computer vision presentation: multiple parameter dimensions are set up to control the image precisely, and the simulation is far beyond the industry average level. WIMI holographic cloud software development: integrate multiple business and holographic technology functional modules to provide customers with one-stop solutions. With the help of multi-modal technology based on face information analysis, the face / object recognition, facial expression analysis, tagging, lip-moving status tracking and other functions can be realized, which can provide more playability and flexibility for product interaction and user experience. WIMI Hologram AR, MEGVII and other AI-related enterprises have built AI micro-plastic surgery industry chains.Talking about the development of innovative technology, the mobile phone industry has been one of the fields with the most frequent and significant changes in the past year, and the largest technology demand in it is AI. For example, the mobile phone face recognition unlocking and payment technology has almost become the standard capability of the new mobile phones, and MEGVII is the powerful driving force behind this new standard technology. In CES 2019, MEGVII shoed different types of face recognition unlocking and payment solutions used in OPPO Find X, vivo NEX double-screen, Lenovo Z5 pro. Compared to the display in CES 2018, MEGVII's current face recognition unlocking and payment solution has higher efficiency and security, and can adapt high, medium and low-end mobile phone chips and single-camera, dual-camera, 3D camera modules to provide customers with a variety of options.The "AI micro-plastic surgery" technology gives multiple light effects to the face after beautifying, creating an appealing atmosphere. Such a rich beautifying function is also very simple to operate. Through the preset template or combined with manual fine adjustment, the user can take a picture to achieve a plastic-like intelligent beautifying effect, so that the selfie can also be showed directly!Today, looking back at the matter of taking photos to become beautiful, if the original Photoshop has a little technical requirements, all kinds of beauty APP also need to take some time. If you have be to be careful about too much Photoshop by the beautifying function equipped by the mobile phone, the mobile phone equipped with AI micro-plastic surgery technologies of WIMI Hologram AR and MEGVII can solve this problem.In the era when scientific and technological innovations are emerging in endlessly, AI is still the field of science and technology with a lot of attention around the world. With the development of 5G and the Internet of Things technology, AI will continue to generate amazing capabilities on more terminal equipment. AI innovation will never stop for an intelligent future that all people can enjoy.



