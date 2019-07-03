Teknowlogi Named a “Cool Vendor” in Supply Chain Execution Technologies

Transportation Managment System

As companies seek to exploit the benefits of greater levels of digitalization, new and innovative technologies offered by Cool Vendors can potentially disrupt existing supply chain operating models.” — Gartner

UNITED STATES, July 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Gartner, the world’s leading research and advisory company, has named Teknowlogi a 2019 “Cool Vendor” in Supply Chain Execution Technologies, with our Tai Advisor , a key feature of our Transportation Management System (TMS), being recognized.We credit our inclusion in this report to our software’s artificial intelligence and actively embedded APIs, which we believe has set Teknowlogi apart as an industry leader in technological advancements for the Logistics sector. Our software aims to go vastly beyond the former leading Transportation Management Systems to create a comprehensive logistics intelligence system.The automation provided by Teknowlogi software allows Clients to increase shipments an average of 61% annually without generating additional labor costs. Data analysis across legacy business procedures, enables AI to automate the process of quoting, dispatching, tracking and confirming the delivery of freight.The Gartner article states “Reducing operating costs, improving decision making and supporting new business models are noted as the top three motivating factors driving supply chain IT investment.” We believe our software addresses these key facets through our Teknowlogi Artificial Intelligence (Tai) Advisor, which can identify an array of logistics and business complications within each client’s unique workflows. The System has been designed to prompt a faster resolution to the daily problems the freight industry has faced for years.Hear more about Teknowlogi’s cutting-edge Logistics Expert System at the Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit 2019, November 4th and 5th in Denver Colorado.Teknowlogi Named a 2019 “Cool Vendor” in Supply Chain Execution TechnologiesGartner, the world’s leading research and advisory company, has named Teknowlogi a 2019 “Cool Vendor” in Supply Chain Execution Technologies, recognizing our Tai Advisor, a key feature of our Transportation Management System (TMS).We credit our accolade in this report to our software’s applied intelligence and actively embedded APIs, which we believe sets Teknowlogi apart as an industry leader in technological advancements for the Logistics sector. Our software aims to go vastly beyond the former leading Transportation Management Systems to create a comprehensive logistics intelligence system.The automation provided by Teknowlogi software allows clients to increase shipment volume by an average of 61% annually without generating additional labor costs. Data analysis across legacy business procedures, enables AI to automate the process of quoting, dispatching, tracking and confirming the delivery of freight.The Gartner article states “Reducing operating costs, improving decision making and supporting new business models are noted as the top three motivating factors driving supply chain IT investment.” We believe our software addresses these key facets through our Teknowlogi Applied Intelligence (Tai) Advisor, which can identify an array of logistics and business complications within each client’s unique workflows. The System has been designed to prompt a faster resolution to the daily problems the freight industry has faced for years.Hear more about Teknowlogi’s cutting-edge Logistics Expert System at the Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit 2019, November 4th and 5th in Denver Colorado.Subscribers may access the report here Gartner, Cool Vendors in Supply Chain Execution Technologies, C. Klappich, Simon Tunstall, Andrew Stevens, Greg Aimi, 22 April 2019Gartner Disclaimer:Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit:At Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit, Gartner analysts will provide actionable insights and strategic guidance on how to improve planning agility to balance customers’ expectations and business goals in this wildly dynamic macroenvironment. Follow news and updates from the events on social media using #GartnerSCC.About Teknowlogi:Teknowlogi is a pioneer of Transportation Management Software (TMS) and the only logistics technology company to offer a cloud-based solution that incorporates Artificial Intelligence to provide logistics management, consulting Intelligence, mobile intelligence, integration Intelligence, and business intelligence in one platform. Tai Advisor can analyze millions of data variables in real time, allowing companies to increase efficiencies within the complicated and multifaceted global shipping and logistics industry. Teknowlogi addresses every aspect of the shipment lifecycle, making the TMS a perfect solution for Shippers, 3PL companies, freight brokers, freight forwarders and even asset-based carriers. Our mission is to build and deliver applied intelligence solutions that make it possible for any logistics company to be the best version of themselves.For more information on how to enhance your logistics process into the future, visit us at www.teknowlogi.com , follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Teknowlogi, and like us on Facebook.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.