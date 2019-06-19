There were 633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,230 in the last 365 days.

Mattress Warehouse Announces Opening of New Location in Concord, NC

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattress Warehouse (sleephappens.com) is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Concord Mills, NC.

The new store, located at 8561 Concord Mill Blvd, is open seven days a week.

The Concord Mills location has sleep specialists to help you find the perfect mattress. When you come into this new Mattress Warehouse location, test out the patented bedMATCH™ system. This technology uses a variety of measurements and scientific calculations, which will help the sleep specialists narrow down hundreds of mattress selections to just a few. This makes your decision easier knowing that it’s based on science, your specific measurements, and not high-pressure sales tactics.

Mattress Warehouse carries the latest mattress models from top brands such as Aireloom, Kingsdown, TEMPUR-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and more. Mattress Warehouse stores also carry a wide range of sleep accessories, pillows, sheets, and protectors from Bedgear, Sealy, Brookstone, and more.

Mattress Warehouse of Concord Mills is located near T-Mobile and First Citizens Bank.

About Mattress Warehouse – Mattress Warehouse is the No. 1 independently-owned American retailer with stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Serving customers for 30 years, it is our mission to provide each customer with a relaxed and educational buying process that provides the best overall sleep experience with quality products at the best possible price.

