Softlink IC Liberty Wellington NZ Conference This Week

This Thursday and Friday sees the 2019 series of Liberty V5 User Group Conferences kick off in Wellington New Zealand.

Without libraries what have we? We have no past and no future.” — Ray Bradbury

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, June 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are sure all our Liberty V5 customers attending the Wellington NZ Liberty User Group Meeting and Masterclass this Thursday and Friday will enjoy themselves. A great social evening of drinks and canapés will finish off a full Thursday very nicely!This year Softlink information Centres will hold an illumin roadshow event after the conclusion of the traditional Masterclass on the 21st of June. For librarians working in any type of special library, who are interested in software that will help them efficiently and economically manage their deluge of reference queries, it will be worth an hour of your time to get a peek at illumim!Registration for the Australian Liberty V5 UGM conference in Melbourne on the 8th and 9th of August remains open until July the 19th. The location, agenda and social event details are all there.For our UK and European Liberty V5 customers, registration for the September London UGM will now open before the end of June.The Softlink Information Centres’ Events page has all the details for the Melbourne conference. The London conference details will follow shortly.About Softlink Information Centres:Softlink Information Centres specialises in knowledge, content and library management systems and request management systems for special, education, government and corporate information centres and libraries.Our leading solutions, Liberty and illumin, integrate with the latest digital technologies, providing a centralised performance platform to store, manage, discover and deliver your physical and digital resources.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.