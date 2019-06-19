Elemental LED Partners with Liberty Lighting Group

Diode LED Brand Now Represented by Leading Sales Agency in New Jersey

The Liberty Lighting Group brings with them a dedicated team of lighting professionals that services the Northern New Jersey Territory.” — Matt John, Chief Strategy Officer of Elemental LED Inc.

RENO, NEVADA, U.S.A., June 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED, a leading U.S. based engineering and technology company that manufactures LED lighting solutions announced today a partnership with Liberty Lighting Group (LLG), a manufacturers’ representative of architectural, commercial, industrial and residential lighting solutions, supporting much of New Jersey. Elemental LED provides a wide variety of superior quality linear, task, and accent LED lighting solutions for all types of applications.

Liberty Lighting Group has more than 25 years of lighting project experience within the 13 counties of Northern New Jersey. LLG has pride in their ability to support total lighting solutions for any retrofit or new construction opportunity. They recently finished working on the new Evolve Recovery Center.

“The Liberty Lighting Group brings with them a dedicated team of lighting professionals that services the Northern New Jersey Territory,” said Matt John, Chief Strategy Officer of Elemental LED. “We are excited to partner with them on expanding the reach of the Diode LED product brand and providing the best possible customer service.”

“The Friday of Memorial Day weekend late in the afternoon, Elemental LED was performing miracles to get material out while most of other factories where closed. That kind of service doesn't happen often these days," Said Paul Bosco, Vice President of Marketing at Liberty Lighting Group.



About Liberty Lighting Group:

Founded in 1993, Liberty Lighting Group is one of the industries’ most respected and trusted manufacturers’ representative of architectural, commercial, industrial and residential lighting products and controls. With 25 years of experience, Liberty Lighting Group understands the more traditional lighting sources that are currently being converted to LED with an emphasis on controllability. Utilizing our various strengths we can create a total lighting solution that is best for any retrofit or new construction opportunity that presents itself.

About Elemental LED:

Elemental LED, founded in 2008, is a leading North American based engineering and technology company with offices in Nevada, California, China and the United Kingdom. We manufacture an extensive high-quality portfolio of lighting, power supplies, and controls. We specialize in superior patented linear, accent, and task LED lighting featuring unparalleled CRI and R values with flawless, and vibrant high-fidelity color rendering. We are proud to be America's largest provider of low voltage linear LED lighting, inspiring lighting professionals with our innovative technology, unmatched quality, and best-in-class customer experience.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.