WISH EXPANDS INTERN STUDENT HOUSING FOOTPRINT INTO CHINATOWN

Managing Nearly 30 Properties Across the D.C. Metro Area, WISH Opens the John Jackson House as It’s Latest Town House to Meet Demands

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US, June 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Washington Intern Student Housing WISH ) is meeting growing demands for intern student housing in D.C. with the company’s latest Chinatown acquisition of the John Jackson House , which was formerly known as the well-respected Fulton House of Hope. Students representing schools from around the nation are settling in as they begin their internships in Washington, D.C.“WISH is meeting the growing demands of schools and students looking for affordable and accessible intern student housing that’s conveniently located downtown and near Capitol Hill. The latest addition of the John Jackson House in Chinatown complements and expands our student housing footprint and real estate portfolio of nearly 30 properties in the D.C. metro area,” said Jean-Marie Leonard, vice president of school partnerships and student engagement. “The John Jackson House is a townhouse style living residence with single, double, triple, and quad occupancy bedrooms. We’re very excited to offer the exclusive John Jackson House in Chinatown to our clients.”The John Jackson House is located just a block away from the Chinatown/Gallery Place metro station. This townhouse style residence offers a convenient location for interns and students. Interns residing at the John Jackson House will live near the national convention center, metro, and minutes from incredible restaurants, the national mall, and Capitol Hill.“Our student housing footprint offers students the opportunity to live in our nation’s capital and experience D.C. like an insider. Students are just minutes away from federal offices, Congress, Supreme Court, the National Mall, the Smithsonian and countless not-for-profits,” said Leonard. “Students interning in D.C. move into fully furnished intern-only WISH housing, that’s safe and secure, and all they need to bring with them is bedding and towels. We’re very proud to offer our latest property in Chinatown to accommodate a growing number of students coming to Washington, D.C. to intern during the summer, fall and spring semesters.”About WISH:For over 25 years, WISH has been the leading intern housing and residential life services provider in Washington DC. WISH works with colleges and universities around the world to provide thousands of DC interns student housing for the terms needed, whether it be fall, spring, summer, or all year. Faculty housing, classrooms, conference rooms, and reception room are all available for WISH residents’ needs. For more information, go to www.internsdc.com

