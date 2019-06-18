DejaOffice CRM-syncs PC, iPhone and Android while Google Calendar is Down

DejaOffice CRM lets you work without the Cloud

CompanionLink offers PC and Phone based CRM solution without dependence on monthly billing or “big-data” cloud vendors

With today’s outage, even businesses who pay for Google Services are unable to schedule, sync or coordinate their teams. Their business is down.” — Wayland Bruns, CEO, CompanionLink Software, Inc.

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Google has experienced an outage with Google Calendar services down during the business day. DejaOffice customers are up and running because DejaOffice synchronizes PC based products like Outlook, Act!, Goldmine, and Palm Desktop directly from PC to DejaOffice on your phone, bypassing Google, Microsoft and Apple services.

“Google free services are paid by advertisers based on your data and usage” says Wayland Bruns, CTO for CompanionLink Software, Inc. With today’s outage, even businesses who pay for Google Services, and are Ad free, are unable to schedule, sync or coordinate their teams. Their business is down. DejaOffice is PC based, and not dependent on “big data” services. Our products store your data directly on your PC and phone, so even when you are not connected you can add, schedule, and make notes in your CRM. When your phone reconnects, the sync will catch up with the updates that you have made offline.”

CompanionLink Software develops a CRM App called DejaOffice for iPhone, Android and PC. On Android, DejaOffice provides Android widgets, business style contacts, and calendar day, week, month and year views. On iPhone you can see private data just like old Palm Desktop. For your Windows PC, DejaOffice fast PC Based On Premise CRM that synchronizes cleanly to the phone App. DejaOffice supports USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and DejaCloud sync.

DejaOffice Mobile CRM is a free download from the App Store. DejaOffice connects to Outlook, Act!, GoldMine, or Palm Desktop on your PC to import data. This software is easy to use and very fast to sync.

DejaOffice Personal CRM costs $49.95 one-time purchase, or $14.95 for a 3-month recurring subscription. Your license entitles you to install the software on up to three computers; work, home and laptop. A free two-week trial is available at https://www.companionlink.com/pc-crm/personal/. CompanionLink provides free telephone technical support and is located in Portland, Oregon.

About CompanionLink Software

CompanionLink® Software, Inc. is a pioneering developer of data sync solutions for mobile phones and CRM software. They develop DejaOffice® CRM for Android™, iPhone®, iPad®, and Windows®. CompanionLink creates white-label PC and Mobile solutions for multiple vendors, and offers a generous affiliate program for bloggers. Since 1987, CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.companionlink.com and https://www.dejaoffice.com.

