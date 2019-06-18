Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers awarded $200K in the NOAA Bonus Prize portion of the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED_STATES/US, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers, a privately held company formed to compete in the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE global competition, was runner up in the $1M National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ( NOAA ) Bonus Prize. The TBTI resident company designs and develops technologies to make exploration and conservation efforts in the deep sea more efficient and cost-effective.The Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE was a $7 million, three-year global competition to advance ocean technologies for rapid, unmanned and high-resolution ocean exploration and discovery. The contest started in late 2016 with 32 teams from around the world.As part of the total $7M prize, Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers was one of four teams that opted to compete for the $1M NOAA Bonus Prize. In a field test in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers needed to demonstrate technology that could detect and then trace a biological or chemical signal to its source.The winners were announced at an awards ceremony hosted at the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco on May 31, 2019. The $1M Bonus Prize was split between Ocean Quest from San Jose, California, claiming $800K as the winner, and Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers receiving $200K as runner-up.“It’s been an honor competing with teams from around the world for this prestigious award,” said Edward Larson, founder and CEO of the company. “We are truly grateful for this amazing experience, and will continue to focus on advancing underwater exploration.”Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers has depth and expertise in robotics , mechanical engineering, computer programming, manufacturing, cartography, business, and computer-aided design and drafting (CAD Design). The company plans to use the award to further develop their technology and help bring it to market.For more information about Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers LLC, please visit http://www.tampadeepsea.com/ About Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers LLCTampa Deep Sea Xplorers, LLC was formed as a legal entity in the State of Florida with the intention of competing in the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE. The Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE represents a cutting-edge challenge for undersea robotics. The company has been named one of 21 semi-finalists in the competition.About the University of South FloridaThe University of South Florida, established in 1956 and located in Tampa, is a high-impact global research university dedicated to student success. The USF System includes three separately accredited institutions: USF, USF St. Petersburg and USF Sarasota-Manatee. Serving more than 50,000 students, the USF System has an annual budget of $1.8 billion and an annual economic impact of $4.4 billion. USF ranks in the top 25 nationally for research expenditures among public universities, according to the National Science Foundation. In 2018, the Florida Board of Governors designated USF as a Preeminent State Research University, placing USF in the most elite category among the state’s 12 public universities. USF is a member of the American Athletic Conference.



