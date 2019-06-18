Modern Look, Novel Product: When you ‘Got to Go’, Go with a Sun-Mar GTG Composting Toilet

Sun-Mar The Sun-Mar GTG toilet installs in minutes, has unlimited capacity and a compact size that allows it to fit just about anywhere.

Sun-Mar’s product is so easy to install and effortless to operate, creating a sanitary and odor-free environment.” — Fraser Sneddon

BUFFALO, NY, USA, June 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun-Mar Corporation, renowned for its composting toilets and garden composters, is pleased to announce the release of its newest product, the GTG toilet. A simple, go-anywhere toilet, the Sun-Mar GTG has refreshingly bold designs, sleek European styling and a distinctive compact design to deliver a new standard in urine diverting toilets and separating toilets.

Ideal for rural homes and tiny homes, cottages and cabins, boats, RVs, garages, warehouses, barns, pool cabanas, airplane hangars, emergency shelters, stables and trailers or anywhere it’s not possible or cost-effective to install a conventional toilet – or when an environmentally-friendly option is preferred – the Sun-Mar toilet requires no plumbing, water or septic system, or municipal waste treatment connection.

According to Sales Manager Fraser Sneddon, the purchase of a toilet is not to be taken lightly. Consider these facts:

• The average person spends three whole years of his or her life sitting on the toilet.

• On average, Americans visit the toilet 2,500 times a year – about six to eight times a day.

• The toilet is the home appliance that uses up the most amount of water.

• Depending on the water capacity of the toilet, a person can use between 3,000 and 11,000 gallons of water each year by flushing alone.

• One-quarter of all homes (about 26 million) in America are not connected to a municipal waste treatment system.

• An estimated 2.6 billion people worldwide do not have access to proper toilet facilities.



“Many people tend to feel uncomfortable about the idea of composting their own waste,” says Sneddon. “It often conjures up images of smelly outhouses or compost heaps in the garden. Sun-Mar’s product eradicates that notion because it’s so easy to install and effortless to operate, creating a sanitary and odor-free environment.”



About the Company

The world leader in composting toilets, Sun-Mar was founded in 1983 and dominates the North American market with its unparalleled range of toilets that produce no pollution and leave no footprint.

With prices ranging from $629 to $2,300, depending on the model, Sun-Mar’s composting toilets can be purchased at most national hardware retailers, such as Lowe’s, Home Depot, True Value, Ace Hardware, Home Hardware and independent stores across the country. Offered as both electric (built-in fan) and non-electric units, the toilets are available in white or beige.

The company prides itself on its innovative design, superior technology and outstanding customer service. A number of television shows showcasing Sun-Mar products as well as profiles from corporate customers can be seen on the website.

For more information or to locate a retailer, visit www.sun-mar.com



