Targray Makes Debut Appearance on Financial Post FP500 List

Targray Global Headquarters in Kirkland, Qc

Energy Commodity Supplier Now Ranks Among Canada's 500 Largest Corporations

Inclusion in this year’s FP500 is a significant achievement that speaks to our strong culture of innovation, and to the passion and creativity of our global workforce.” — Andrew Richardson, Targray President & CEO

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Targray has been named to the FP500, Financial Post's ranking of the top 500 corporations in Canada by revenue. This is Targray’s debut appearance in the FP500 after 30 years in business. It ranks No. 458 among all companies surveyed, up from No. 534 the previous year.

Targray was founded in 1989 to supply specialty materials to the compact disc manufacturing industry. The company turned its focused to renewable energy in the mid-2000s, becoming a major international provider of materials and supply chain solutions for the solar and lithium-ion battery sectors. In the last decade, Targray has expanded into energy marketing and trading, establishing itself as a leading supplier of biodiesel and refined products in several markets across North America and Europe.

“Targray is taking on some of the biggest challenges in the energy sector while remaining focused on creating value for partners in the supply chain,” said Targray President and CEO Andrew Richardson in a statement. “Inclusion in this year’s FP500 is a significant achievement that speaks to our strong culture of innovation, and to the passion and creativity of our global workforce.”

The FP500 is an annual listing of the 500 largest corporations in Canada based on revenues from the previous year. Research and rankings are collected and distributed by FPInfomart, a division of CanWest Digital Media.

This year marks the 55th edition of the FP500. According to the Financial Post, total revenue reported by the FP500 as a group was $2.33 trillion CAD, with the average FP500 company reporting revenue of $4.67 billion and a profit of 455 million. A complete listing of the FP500 and more information on the methodology is available at https://business.financialpost.com/feature/fp500-the-premier-ranking-of-corporate-canada

About Targray

Targray is an international leader in the sourcing, transportation, storage, financing and supply of bulk commodities and specialty materials for the biofuels, refined products, solar, and energy storage sectors. The company’s innovative products & solutions help reduce the world’s carbon footprint while enabling its customers to create more efficient, better performing products for consumers around the globe.

Targray was established in 1989 in Montreal, Canada and has been headquartered in the nearby city of Kirkland since 2008. The company’s international presence includes offices, warehouses and fuel terminals in the U.S., Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, India, China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. For more information, visit https://www.targray.com/



