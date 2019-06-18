Phenomena’s 'Anthology' Features the Best and the Rarest Tracks From the Original Trilogy – Out Now!
Anthology features the special guests:
Glenn Hughes
John Wetton
Brian May
Cozy Powell
Mel Galley
Neil Murray
Ric Sanders
John Thomas
Ted McKenna
Keith Murrell
This BEST OF compilation features the #1 HIT SINGLE ‘Did It All For Love’ sung by John Wetton.
This compilation also features final mixes of the RARE tracks ‘Assassins in the Night’, ‘Running with the Pack’ and ‘Stealing Heaven’.
The rare 12” Remix of ‘Did It All For Love’ is included along with a PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED 12” Remix of ‘Still The Night’.
To purchase:
Amazon CD: https://geni.us/PhenXCD
iTunes: https://geni.us/PhenXiTunes
Google Play: https://geni.us/PhenXGP
Spotify: https://geni.us/PhenXSpotify
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
email us here
