Phenomena’s 'Anthology' Features the Best and the Rarest Tracks From the Original Trilogy – Out Now!

Phenomena - Anthology

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, June 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- This 25TH ANNIVERSARY compilation has been fully endorsed by Tom Galley, who personally compiled the track list.Anthology features the special guests:Glenn HughesJohn WettonBrian MayCozy PowellMel GalleyNeil MurrayRic SandersJohn ThomasTed McKennaKeith MurrellThis BEST OF compilation features the #1 HIT SINGLE ‘Did It All For Love’ sung by John Wetton.This compilation also features final mixes of the RARE tracks ‘Assassins in the Night’, ‘Running with the Pack’ and ‘Stealing Heaven’.The rare 12” Remix of ‘Did It All For Love’ is included along with a PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED 12” Remix of ‘Still The Night’.To purchase:Amazon CD: https://geni.us/PhenXCD iTunes: https://geni.us/PhenXiTunes Google Play: https://geni.us/PhenXGP Spotify: https://geni.us/PhenXSpotify Press inquiries:



