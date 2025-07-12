Electric Double Violin, Vocal Master L. SHANKAR Releases New Album 'Full Moon'

L.Shankar - Full Moon L.Shankar

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Released in September 2024, L. Shankar’s FULL MOON presents a masterful convergence of India’s rich musical traditions, with an effortless blending of elements from the southern Carnatic, northern Hindustani and world music systems. Known for his groundbreaking work with his vocals and the 10-string double violin, Shankar delivers deeply soulful melodies in an atmosphere that evokes timelessness. His intricate, celestial compositions are marked by extraordinary improvisations and a seamless interplay between his voice, violin, to create a soundscape that is both intimate and expansive. This album is more than just a collection of tracks; it’s an essential experience for both collectors and new listeners alike, that goes beyond mere listening. Full Moon stands as a testament to Shankar’s unparalleled ability to transform traditional forms into a sublime musical experience, inviting the listener to lose themselves in its ethereal beauty.The central piece on the Full Moon album is the track Aberi Fantasy. It’s structured like a raga-based improvisation, unfolding in multiple parts — each one reflecting a phase of the lunar cycle. Just as the moon moves through its transitions — from full moon to new moon over fifteen days, gradually disappearing from view — the music moves through a sequence of moods and ideas, seamlessly woven together. Shankar envisioned the entire album as a kind of full moon — a complete circle. Each section of Aberi Fantasy represents a part of that circle. There are tabla solos and instrumental passages, each occupying its own place, as if arranged around the moon’s circumference. The piece, and the album as a whole, is a journey through light and shadow, fullness and absence — just like the moon itself.Says Shankar, “We only have one life to live, and in times like these, peace, love, and unity are more important than ever. Inner peace allows us to share love and knowledge with others. I truly believe that we are stronger together than we are alone — a team can achieve far more than any one person. If each of us spreads positivity and healing in our own way, that energy multiplies and travels quickly. We can make the world a better place to live in — and music is one of the most powerful ways to do that. Music transcends language; you don’t need to understand the words to feel its impact. Feeling is universal, no matter where you come from.”“My music focuses on emotions — much like the phases of the moon. The moon moves through darkness before it shines as a full moon. In the same way, we can’t truly appreciate the light without experiencing the dark. Life is like that — full of shifting emotions that connect us all.”“That’s the story behind Full Moon and the message I’ve woven into this album.”Track list:1. Darlene’s Wish2. Dancing Beauty3. Aberi Fantasy Pt. 14. Aberi Fantasy Pt. 25. Aberi Fantasy Pt. 36. Around The Corner Pt. 17. Around The Corner Pt. 28. Darlene’s Wish (Radio Edit)L. Shankar (aka Shenkar) is widely celebrated as a musical genius and legend by his peers, who hold him in the highest esteem. A child prodigy and virtuoso, he is regarded as one of the pioneers of East-West music, enthralling audiences and critics alike all over the world. As an international touring artist with a career spanning decades, Shankar has sold over 100 million albums and achieved international acclaim through his award-winning solo projects and collaborations with legendary artists including Frank Zappa, Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Michael Jackson, Madonna and numerous esteemed musicians worldwide. Since 1980, Shankar has been using his invention – a 10-string stereophonic double violin—known as the LSD (L. Shankar Double violin)—which he designed to cover the full range of the orchestral string family. His innovative and complex pallavis, featuring unique rhythmic cycles, that he popularized over decades through his critically acclaimed solo albums on ECM Records, have now been adopted by others.In addition to his classical work, Shankar has released globally acclaimed pop, rock, and EDM albums, and worked on numerous soundtracks for award-winning films, documentaries, and TV series—including The Last Temptation of Christ, The Passion of the Christ, and the hit TV series Heroes. He has released 28 solo albums, the latest being Full Moon and Over the Stars, both released in 2024.Shankar currently resides in Los Angeles, Malaysia and Goa, India in between tours.Shankar’s next album is titled “ANSWERS” — a progressive rock album featuring many incredible star-studded musicians including Tony Levin, Josh Lopez, Dave Palmer, Zack Baird, Dileep, Stephen Perkins, Scott Seiver, Juliett Rose, and Jeff Gross — most of whom also played on Shankar’s album “CHEPLEERI DREAM”, released in 2021. It’s a beautiful and powerful album, full of infectious beats, rich grooves, and lyrics, brought to life by amazing players. It’s set to release in two and a half months on Big Dream Records via The Orchard / Sony.Following that, Shankar has another album titled “Ocean of Truth” — more like a soundtrack, in the spirit of the work he did for The Passion of the Christ with Martin Scorsese and Peter Gabriel. It’s a spacey, dreamy, cinematic album, where Shankar used various raga systems to evoke different emotions. This album will be released on XDOT 25 / The Orchard / Sony, after ANSWERS.L. Shankar also has an extensive tour schedule — he will be touring India from November to February, followed by tours in the United States, Europe, Australia. Says Shankar, “In between tours, I travel with a mobile studio, so I’m able to record wherever I am — I’m constantly on the move, creating and recording.”Listen to Full Moon:YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_mwhFZjZZunpA5w5EygWFd_3Hbfeu4MOsE&si=E5TWPr900PVdeavR Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5QRsh5KcZ4agk23MVAwckY iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1766794625 Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/album/639749491 For more information:Website: www.lshankar.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LShenkar/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theshenkar/ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5X75aYCKG5hS5yONW4IPRr Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheShenkar/ Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shenkar-l-shankar-8a867968/ Press inquiries:

