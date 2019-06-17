TRI-LIFT NC & SANY PARTNER IN NC, SC & VIRGINIA

Sany Forklift Logo

NEW DEALERSHIP AGREEMENT EXPANDS AVAILABILITY OF SANY PORT AND MATERIAL HANDLING PRODUCTS

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SANY America is pleased to announce that Tri-Lift NC, Inc. has agreed to represent the SANY material handling line of products, including high-capacity lift trucks and container handling equipment. This strategic agreement expands the SANY dealership network dramatically, increasing SANY’s availability in the Atlantic region while expanding both companies’ ability to support customer equipment in the field.

Based in Greensboro, N.C., Tri-Lift NC, Inc. has been a provider of high-quality warehouse equipment and superior customer support since 1968. By adding SANY’s port and material handling equipment to its already impressive inventory, Tri-Lift NC, Inc. will now be able to reach customers requiring higher capacity moves. With the recent completion of its new full-service material handling facility in Garner, N.C., the company has reduced response times for servicing customers in Eastern North Carolina.

“This large capacity forklift and port equipment market segment has been dominated by just a few manufacturers. As a result of this lack of competition, customers have endured products that have not been updated with the latest technology,” said Bob Bond, CEO of Tri-Lift NC. “Service support has slipped because vendors did not feel the pressure of competitors to improve their services, and I feel that will all change with the SANY product.”

Tri-Lift NC carries accessories and replacement components for SANY equipment, and offers rapid on-site repair service for customers, with response times of less than four hours in many areas. In addition to the Garner location, the company also has existing locations in Charlotte and Raleigh, as well as Greenville, S.C.

“SANY brings world-class manufacturing expertise and fully updated products to the market,” added Bond. “SANY will support our efforts with its U.S.-based parts and service headquarters in Peachtree City, Ga.”

“We’re excited to have such a quality dealer in Tri-Lift to represent the SANY brand,” said Doug Friesen, CEO of SANY America. “They truly represent the passion and drive that embodies SANY. I have no doubt they are going to help us elevate the brand and reach our goals of delivering top quality equipment, parts and service to our customers.”

For more information on the new SANY models available from Tri-Lift NC, visit http://www.tri-lift.com or call 866.393.9833.

ABOUT TRI-LIFT NC

Since 1968, Tri-Lift NC has offered materials handling equipment and warehousing machines for customers in Virginia and the Carolinas. The company offers forklifts for sale and forklift rentals, aerial lifts, commercial utility vehicles, sweepers, scrubbers, excavators, cranes and more. Its mission statement is “To deliver proven industry leading products and services to enhance our customers’ business.” Learn more by visiting http://www.tri-lift.com.

ABOUT SANY

SANY manufactures, sells and supports construction and material handling equipment, including crawler cranes, rough terrain cranes, excavators, container reach stackers and empty container handlers. The company handles SANY brand equipment sales and support in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Central America. SANY America’s headquarters in Peachtree City, Ga., includes 340,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 60,000 square feet of office space. Excavators are assembled at the facility, which has the capacity to produce more than 2,000 units per year. In addition to assembly, the Peachtree City facility performs machine testing, touch up painting and distribution. In 2018, SANY reported sales of $8.3 billion worth of equipment.



