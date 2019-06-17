June 2019 cryptocurrency market capitalization analysis by Corindex Platform

How market capitalization of the leading cryptocurrencies fairs when expressed solely in USD.

NY, NEW YORK, US, June 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corindex June 2019 Cryptocurrency Exchange report, released on June 7, features the most vital data on exchange operations and refined transaction volumes of various cryptocurrencies.One of the most pivotal indicators displayed in this report is Currency/USD Market Capitalization, which omits the intercurrency pricings, which, may differ quite significantly from the current fiat rates, and provides information only on the crypto to fiat rates, therefore allowing for an evaluation of how much the sum of all coins or tokens of a certain crypto asset are actually worth in fiat currency. It is calculated by multiplying the average currency to USD rate of a certain crypto asset by a total circulating volume, or, in other words, emission of that asset.According to the report, the total USD value of all Bitcoins has reached 138 800 725 479,00 USD, a 36.74% increase over previous monthly results. Ethereum is second in this category, but by a huge margin. Having increased by almost 45% during June, its monthly Currency/USD Market capitalization is 26 540 057 658,00 USD. Ripple is a close third with a USD market cap of 17 720 913 431,00 USD, 138.44% of the May’s monthly results. BitcoinCash, with a similar gain of 38.51% is fourth in this category, boasting a monthly USD market cap of 7 074 832 085,00 USD. Litecoin closes this top five following closely behind Bitcoin Cash with a monthly currency/USD volume of 6 900 772 771,00 USD, which is almost fifty percent increase over the previous month.While we might and should eventually move on from assessing the value of cryptocurrency assets in terms of fiat currencies, for now, it remains pretty much the only viable way due to high volatility and the general unpredictability of the cryptocurrency markets. On of the most compelling features of the Corindex report is that it not only provides you access to various cryptocurrency indicators but also explains how they are derived, which makes it definitely worth checking out.



