Chain Open Research (Corindex Inc.) Accumulates and Systematizes Data on Crypto assets

COR INDEX INC (NEW YORK, US), an analytical research company that has launched a platform for financial and economic activity in the crypto space.

NY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CORINDEX INC (NEW YORK, US), an analytical research company that has launched a platform for financial and economic activity in the crypto space has started amassing and systemizing significant and relevant crypto data.CORindex.com is not only a financial instrument and a source for unique analytical information, but an educational portal for crypto.For this purpose, COR created a detailed guide for key data on the cryptocurrencies it analyzes in real time. Beside numbers on cost, emission, and market cap, the guide contains active links to official resources. A description of the projects’s concept is given as well as links to key team members and a white paper, if available.One of the key resources COR provides access to in its guide is a link to the blockchain supply, which allows to track the given blockchain’s transactions.The Key Cryptocurrency Exchange Data report was published earlier in March 2019. This report shows data about key cryptocurrency exchange data. Indicators are formed and calculated when analyzing the network of blockchain cryptoassets. That report shows data on the top cryptoassets with the largest changes in the analyzed period of time.The full swath of analyzed data is available in the Ratings section on CORindex.comCorindex publishes the most interesting data and statistics on its Twitter page, Telegram channel, and Facebook page. Follow to get updates on the platform’s reports.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.