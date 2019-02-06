CORindex

Chain Open Research (Corindex) Accumulates and Systematizes Cryptocurrency Information on Platform Corindex.com

NY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- COR INDEX INC (NEW YORK, US), an analytics and research company that has launched a platform for deep financial and economic cryptoasset analytics in real time, has started collecting and systematizing relevant cryptocurrency info.CORindex.com is not only a financial instrument and a source for unique analytical information, but also a provider of valuable educational information on cryptocurrency.To achieve this, a detailed guide that includes key information on the cryptocurrencies analyzed by COR has been put together. This guide is alphabetized and includes such key stats as rate, emission, market cap, as well as links to relevant resources with additional information. It includes a short description of the project, links to key team members’ info, as well as a White Paper, where available.The guide also includes a relevant link to the blockchain supply, which allows tracking blockchain transactions.COR Index publishes its most interesting findings daily on Twitter , as well as their Telegram and Facebook groups. Subscribe now and get access to all of the platform’s most important reports.

