Portable Ultrasound Devices (Equipment) Market - 2019 Global Value, Drivers And Restraints And Market Players

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global portable ultrasound devices market reached a value of nearly $3 million in the historic period, having grown at a rate of almost 21% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a rate of nearly 22% to nearly $7 billion by 2022.

The portable ultrasound devices market consists of the sales of portable ultrasound devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture portable ultrasound devices for use in the healthcare industry. ultrasound imaging is an imaging method in which high frequency sounds waves, usually 1-20 mhz, are transmitted into the body, encountering tissues, organs, fluids, gases, and bones. The waves are both absorbed and reflected by the different materials and interfaces within the human body. The reflection or echo, then returns to the transmitter, forming an image of the target. a portable ultrasound device is a diagnostic imaging equipment that is small in size and light in weight, and can be moved easily from one place to other. These devices are easy to carry and useful for short duration treatments. Read More On The Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market:

Growth in historic period resulted from rapid technological advances coupled with large-scale investments in the healthcare industry, support from governments and private organizations for research and development that resulted in innovations, and increased size of the aging populations with mobility issues. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high costs of maintenance of portable ultrasound devices, and privacy and security concerns about patients’ data.

Going forward, advances in low power consumption and charging technologies, increasing number of patients with chronic diseases, and increasing awareness about portable medical devices will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the portable ultrasound devices market in the future include rising interest rates, and insufficient public health insurance coverage, especially in developing economies.

The major players in the portable ultrasound devices industry include General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Canon Inc., FUJIFILM – SonoSite.

Portable Ultrasound Devices Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides portable ultrasound devices market overviews, analyzes and forecasts portable ultrasound devices market size and growth for the global portable ultrasound devices market, portable ultrasound devices market share, portable ultrasound devices market players, portable ultrasound devices market size, portable ultrasound devices market segments and geographies, portable ultrasound devices market trends, portable ultrasound devices market drivers and portable ultrasound devices market restraints, portable ultrasound devices market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The portable ultrasound devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: global portable ultrasound devices market, by end-use application into: cardiovascular, obstetrics / gynecology, gastro, musculoskeletal, point of care / others point of care; by type of device into: mobile ultrasound devices, handheld ultrasound devices handheld

Data Segmentations: portable ultrasound devices market size, global and by country; historic and forecast market size and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; global medical equipment market.

Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Organizations Covered: General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Canon Inc., FUJIFILM – SonoSite

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, portable ultrasound devices market customer information, portable ultrasound devices market product/service analysis – product examples, portable ultrasound devices market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, global portable ultrasound devices market in 2019 - countries offering most new opportunities

