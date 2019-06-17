Campbell Closes Sale of Bolthouse Farms, Completing the Divestiture of Campbell Fresh Division
The sale of
The company will continue to report the Campbell Fresh segment as
discontinued operations when it announces fourth-quarter and full-year
fiscal 2019 earnings on
About
Campbell (NYSE:CPB) is driven and inspired by our Purpose, "Real food that matters for life's moments." For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo. To learn more about how we make our food and the choices behind the ingredients we use, visit www.whatsinmyfood.com.
About Butterfly Equity
Butterfly Equity ("Butterfly") is a
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains “forward-looking statements” that reflect
Campbell’s current expectations about the impact of its future plans and
performance on Campbell’s business or financial results. These
forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates
that could be inaccurate and which are subject to risks and
uncertainties. The factors that could cause Campbell’s actual results to
vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any
forward-looking statement are described in Campbell’s most recent Form
10-K and subsequent
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005683/en/
Source:
INVESTOR CONTACT: Ken Gosnell (856) 342-6081 Ken_Gosnell@campbellsoup.com
MEDIA CONTACT: Thomas Hushen (856) 342-5227 Thomas_Hushen@campbellsoup.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.