Barclays, HSBC & Standard Chartered Share Insights on Emerging Technologies

DLA Piper Report

DLA Piper report delivers insights from key banks on how big data, DLT & artificial intelligence are creating opportunities in the financial services landscape

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Would a detailed analysis of how banks are adopting emerging technologies benefit you in your role? DLA Piper’s exclusive whitepaper delivers insights from key banks on how big data, open banking, blockchain, AI and machine learning are creating opportunities in the financial services landscape. http://bit.ly/2ILtPAO Highlights include:• Collaboration and Investment: Consider challenges in FI and FinTech partnerships to ensure the sector is prepared for the new age of FinTech collaboration• Regulation and Technology: Discuss the changing regulatory landscape to ensure you remain compliant and harness innovation• Payments: Explore the opportunities in payments technology including mobile wallets, digital tokens and cryptocurrencies to remain at the forefront of innovation• Data: Explore why the sharing and monetisation of data is a key strategic focus and consider the role cybersecurity will play in thisDownload this report now to get the edge in this fast-moving, dynamic and transformative space. http://bit.ly/2ILtPAO Best WishesHannah KitchenSenior Project Manager | FinTech Networkt: +44 (0) 203 4098416 | e: hkitchen@fintecnet.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.