PeopleGuru and RedVector Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Talent Development in Mid-Market Organizations

PeopleGuru RedVector

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, June 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PeopleGuru , a leader in Human Capital Management (HCM) software for mid-market organizations, and RedVector , a leading provider of best-in-class online Learning Management Software, are pleased to announce a strategic technology partnership to deliver mid-market organizations a single platform for complete employee lifecycle management.PeopleGuru and RedVector will team up to offer businesses a way to consolidate all of their HR, Payroll, Time, Benefits, Talent Management, and Learning Management into one solution to help drive efficiency, identify talent trends, and mitigate compliance risk.“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with RedVector to address the emerging needs of our mid-market clients that recognize the value of a single HCM platform to best manage, attract, retain, and develop their people,” says Steven Cohen, Chief Revenue Officer of PeopleGuru.The sate-of-the-art RedVector Learning Management System includes assessment features, badging, credential management, tracking and reporting functionality, a custom course builder, social collaboration forums, a multilingual Interface, and much more.“We’re excited that PeopleGuru has recognized our LMS as a powerful tool that can help their customers,” said Dave Brown, Vector Solutions’ Chief Sales Officer (CSO). “We’re committed to a common goal of developing talent, improving workforce performance, reducing risk and ensuring compliance for businesses across the globe.”PeopleGuru develops and supports cloud-based Human Capital Management software to help passionate leaders of mid-market organizations attract, retain, and recognize their people and streamline back-office HR and Payroll functions.If you would like more information on PeopleGuru, please contact Allyson Edwards at 813.327.5993 or by email at aedwards@peopleguru.com.RedVector, a Vector Solutions brand, sets the standard for excellence in online continuing education, workforce training and performance support solutions. RedVector offers individual courses as well as large-scale corporate training solutions with robust tracking and reporting features. If you would like more information this topic, please contact Matthew Mayberry at 813.321.8005 or by email at matthew.mayberry@vectorsolutions.com.



