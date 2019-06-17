SemaConnect to Attend Roadmap 12 Conference at the Oregon Convention Center

SemaConnect smart networked EV charging stations

Leading Electric Vehicle Charging Company Will Exhibit the Latest Technology to Government and Utility Leaders

PORTLAND, USA, June 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial market, announces that it will be attending the Roadmap Conference on June 18-19, 2019 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Oregon. Presented by Forth Mobility, Roadmap 12 is the largest electric mobility conference in the nation and attracts attendees from government, utility, and the EV industry. As a Forth Member, SemaConnect will be exhibiting its Series 6 smart EV charging station in Booth 22. Conference attendees will be able to see the commercial charging station in person and ask questions about the newest updates to the charging technology.

“Forth Mobility is known for organizing events that teach drivers, government and utility leaders, and clean transportation professionals about electrification,” said Jesus Ferro, marketing director at SemaConnect. “We’re excited to once again exhibit our charging solutions at Roadmap and demonstrate our smart charging stations to attendees at the show.”

With many state and utility incentives for electric vehicles and EV charging stations, the West Coast has become the most influential region for clean transportation options. Government leaders want to learn how to support business and tourism. Utility leaders want to learn about the way that smart charging can help them manage the energy grid more efficiently. That is why SemaConnect representatives will be demonstrating the Series 6 commercial charging station and answering questions about the smart network capabilities. The SemaConnect booth #22 will be open from 8am to 5pm on both days of the expo.

