Aprio Cloud and Jirav Partner to Amplify Accounting Services with Real-time Dashboards, Reports and Forecasting

Two leading cloud financial solutions announce partnership to deliver scalable accounting services with visualized insights and reports at an affordable price.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aprio Cloud and Jirav announced today a partnership to deliver scalable cloud accounting services with real-time, visual dashboards, reports and forecasting.Aprio Cloud reimagined the CPA and business advisory experience by bringing tech-forward, personalized accounting services to the cloud at an affordable fixed fee. The organization’s team of accountants and advisors serve hundreds of entrepreneurs and small to mid-sized businesses around the world. Jirav, an innovative cloud financial planning and analysis solution, is designed to help accounting firms and finance professionals create tailored budgets, plans and models quickly in a highly intuitive, point-and-click interface—then present and share the information in an easy-to-understand, visualized format. The solution integrates with multiple data sources such as Xero, QuickBooks Online, NetSuite, Excel and more.The core of Aprio Cloud’s mission is to deliver strategic, real-time insight that helps clients make faster, smarter decisions about their business, and Jirav shares that mission. This partnership will bring their mutual vision to life.“Data visualization is key to advising our clients and keeping them engaged. As accountants and advisors, we can’t just show clients where they’ve been. We need to show them where they are going, what options they have with different scenarios, and what it will take to get there,” said Bruce A. Phillips, Managing Director and Partner of Aprio Cloud. “Jirav fills all of these needs for modern financial professionals and the next generation of Aprio and Aprio Cloud solutions,” said Bruce. Bruce is a well-known innovator in cloud financial management and as the founder of HPC (now Aprio Cloud), he helped the company become the first Xero Platinum Partner in North America.With rapid growth and a passion for smart technology, Aprio Cloud began searching for a solution that would help them standardize and streamline their reporting processes throughout the firm. “We chose Jirav because it was a comprehensive solution that fulfilled everything our accountants wanted to deliver to clients. Additionally, it is very quick to deploy. Just like our clients, Aprio Cloud is growing quickly, and Jirav allows us to scale our services to each client’s needs,” says Ambra Wellbeloved, COO of Aprio Cloud.After piloting Jirav internally, the Aprio Cloud team began integrating Jirav into their client service offerings. “Our team loves Jirav and we are fired up to be able to bring clients a more sophisticated and visual solution for planning, analysis and reporting,” adds Ambra. “We are always looking to leverage the best technology for our clients because as their advisors, we want to make sure data is meaningful, accurate and actionable. Our partnership with Jirav helps us do that in a seamless and consistent way across all our clients.”Jirav’s CEO and co-founder, Martin Zych, has a deep appreciation for the challenges finance professionals face firsthand as a former Controller and Finance Director for high-growth companies. “Jirav is honored to partner with Aprio Cloud and we look forward to innovating together and sharing best practices across the industry. It’s exciting to work with a company revolutionizing the future of cloud accounting and so dedicated to doing all the right things for their clients.”To learn more about Aprio Cloud’s outsourced accounting plans for small to midsized businesses, visit www.apriocloud.com To learn more about Jirav’s cloud financial planning and analysis solution for finance professionals and firms, visit www.jirav.com



