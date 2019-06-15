Matt Alber, two time Grammy(r) award-winning singer-songwriter, will be playing Calistoga's Concerts in the Park on August 22

CALISTOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concerts in the Park are rockin’ in Calistoga

Thursdays at Pioneer Park set for a summer series of live music and Calistoga wines

Calistoga, Calif. (June 14, 2019) — Calistoga Concerts in the Park is a series of FREE concerts taking place every Thursday night from June 13th through August 22nd between 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of the Calistoga Beverage Company, Pioneer Park will be rockin’ with diverse musical acts every Thursday throughout the summer with the exception of Thursday, July 4th so that residents and visitors can enjoy Calistoga’s Independence Day festivities. So grab your besties, blankets, chairs and picnic dinner and come enjoy live music in an authentic, laidback environment during this locals-favorite weekly celebration.

Locals and Bay Area neighbors can pick up a Concert Participation Prize Pass from the Calistoga Chamber’s booth at each concert. Get your pass stamped at 7 concerts or more and be entered to win a shopping, culinary, hotel, wellness or adventure prize from one of these incredible businesses: Bosko’s Trattoria, Buster’s Southern BBQ, Calistoga Farmer’s Market, Calistoga Motor Lodge & Spa, Calistoga Pilates, Calistoga Spa Hot Springs, Clif Family Winery, EuroSpa & Inn, Getaway Adventures, North Star Gift Shop, The Spa at EuroSpa & Inn and Sugardaddy’s Consignment.

Just when you thought the event couldn't get any better, adult beverages are allowed! (For those 21 and over.) Additionally, you can purchase wine from one of the local wineries highlighted at each concert. On select nights, Napa Palisades Beer Company will have local beers available for purchase as well. For boxed dinners-to-go, some suggestions include Evangeline for their self-proclaimed, “best fried chicken in town”, Veraison for cheese and charcuterie platters, Bosko’s Trattoria, Buster’s BBQ, Calistoga Inn, Cal-Mart Deli, Checkers, Johnny’s Restaurant, La Prima Pizza, Lovina, Pacifico Restaurante Mexicano, Palisades Deli Cafe and Sushi Mambo. And remember to stop at Susie's for an after-concert drink!

Below is the lineup of musicians and wineries for the Pioneer Park stage in Calistoga, located at 1308 Cedar Street:

JUNE 13: Maya, the Latin dance explosion

WINERIES: Charles Krug Winery, Maldonado Family Vineyards

JUNE 20: The Klipptones, a jazzy Bay Area band performing pop covers from the 1950s to now

WINERIES: Beringer Vineyards, Joseph Cellars

JUNE 27: Citizen Flannel, a 90s tribute band

WINERIES: 2880 Wines, Jericho Canyon Vineyards

JULY 4: NO CONCERT. Please enjoy the holiday festivities throughout Calistoga.

JULY 11: National Park Radio, an acoustic Americana band

WINERIES: Chateau Montelena Winery

JULY 18: The Boys of Summer, a top touring Eagles tribute band

WINERIES: Storybook Mountain Vineyard, Vermeil Wines

JULY 25: Dirty Cello, a high energy and unique spin on blues and bluegrass

WINERIES: Burgess Cellars, Hans Fahden Vineyards

AUGUST 1: Kingsborough, an old soul and rock’n’roll band

WINERIES: Barlow Vineyards, Bennett Lane Winery

AUGUST 8: Derek Irving and His Combo, a retro rockabilly band rooted in 1950s rock'n'roll and R&B

WINERIES: August Briggs Winery

AUGUST 15: Decades, a high energy cover band

WINERIES: Clif Family Winery, Picayune Cellars

AUGUST 22: Matt Alber, two-time Grammy® award-winning singer-songwriter

WINERIES: Laura Michael Wines

For more information about Calistoga Concerts in the Park, go to VisitCalistoga.com or call (707) 942-6333.

About Calistoga Welcome Center

The city of Calistoga is a Napa Valley town known for its natural geothermal waters, popular spas, relaxed atmosphere, adventures hiking and biking trails, wide variety of wineries and great dining. For information about lodging and dining options, local wineries, spas and events in Calistoga, go to VisitCalistoga.com. You can also find Visit Calistoga on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalistogaVisitors, Twitter @VisitCalistoga and Instagram at VisitCalistoga.

