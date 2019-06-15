New Protests in Chicago, LA, Atlanta over Coca-Cola's Connection to Nightmarish Dairy Cow Abuse Scandal, Amid Lawsuits

ARM Investigation Reveals Dead Piles Protesters Symbolically Reenact Dead Piles of Calves Protesters Say Dairy is Inherently Cruel Because Mothers and Babies are Separated They were just babies.

New protests: Chicago, Atlanta, LA as new video drops of violence against cows at Fair Oaks Farms! Olympic medalist Dotsie Bausch to speak at LA protest!

Employees were observed hitting and punching cows, and using the milking claws to hit cows in the udders. Cows were also poked, stabbed, and shoved with metal tubes and broom sticks.” — Animal Recovery Mission Statement

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More grassroots protests will occur this weekend and Monday against Coca-Cola, Fairlife Milk and Fair Oaks Farms as new undercover video is released showing even more horrific violence against cows at Fair Oaks Farms! Animal Recovery Mission's latest release of undercover video shows adult cows being abused with workers punching and striking the cows with poles as they load the animals into a farm milking carousel. The initial undercover video revealed nightmarish abuse against baby animals, calves who were hit, dragged and otherwise attacked.

This as two federal lawsuits have been filed against Fairlife Milk accusing the company of fraud for claiming their cows received extraordinary care. Coca-Cola is the distributor and is coming under pressure to cut ties with Fairlife and get out of the dairy industry. Some stores have yanked Fairlife products, including Chicago-area grocery chain Jewel-Osco. Hinterhof restaurant in LA has announced it will no longer offer Coca-Cola products in the wake of the horrors documented on tape. It is urging other restaurants to follow suit and join the Coke boycott.

"Enough is enough! Coke needs to ditch dairy now!" said TV journalist and author Jane Velez-Mitchell. Protesters, from numerous organizations under the umbrella Coalition Against Cruelty, will be wearing cow masks and acting out the abuse through street theater, with demonstrators playing the role of the abused animals.

Saturday, June 15th will bring protests to the Atlanta area. Protesters will converge on:

121 Baker St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313-1807, from 1-3pm local time.

Georgia Animal Rights and Protest & One Protest are hosting this demo.



Monday, June 17th, Chicago protesters will demonstrate from 11am-1pm at:

1001 W Adams St, Chicago, IL 60607-2911

Fear from Harm is organizing the Chicago protest. Robert Grillo, Free From Harm founder, will provide an update on latest developments in Fair Oaks Farms abuse case at 11:15am. Speakouts begin at 11:30am. Musical and poetry performance by Cole Hazzard at 12:30pm. Nisha Kumar and Alyssa Kobs will speak about experiences visiting dairy farms and contrasting them with sanctuaries. Mikey Oboza will speak on feminism and dairy cow exploitation connection.



Monday, June 17th, Los Angeles protesters will march on the Coca-Cola Bottling Company from noon - 2pm

1414 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90021-2627

Olympic medalist Dotsie Bausch will speak, urging consumers to ditch dairy.

Journalist and New York Times bestselling author Jane Velez-Mitchell will read an open letter she sent to Coca-Cola executives.

In Defense of Animals, Los Angeles Animal Save, Earthlings and other organizations are hosting this demo.

More protests like this one in New York City are set for this weekend in Atlanta and Monday in Chicago and Los Angeles!



